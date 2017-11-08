Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Sad’ And ‘Subdued’ As Husband Is Spotted With Alleged Mistress

Wendy Williams has reportedly been left feeling “sad” and “subdued” amid the cheating allegations surrounding her husband, Kevin Hunter, as new photos published online this week show Kevin out and about with the woman Daily Mail is claiming is his alleged mistress.

According to reports, the talk show host hasn’t been doing too well since it was alleged back in September that her husband had supposedly been having a decade-long affair with another woman, and sources are now claiming that those closest to the star are growing increasingly worried about her.

“She’s not the same bubbly person that she typically is,” an insider recently told the outlet after Daily Mail obtained photos of Kevin and his alleged mistress out and about together around New York and New Jersey this week. “She looks very sad and is extremely subdued. It’s been painful to watch.”

“The entire staff [at The Wendy Williams Show] were rooting for Wendy when we watched the DailyMailTV story,” continued the source of how those who work with Williams reacted to the report regarding the alleged affair, adding that those around the talk show host on a daily basis “hoped that this would be her much-needed exit card from her toxic marriage.”

Adding that no one is too sure if Williams was aware of the fact that her husband of 20 years and father of her 17-year-old son had supposedly been having an affair with a family friend for a number of years, they noted that the former radio personality “is more embarrassed the veil has been lifted off her life.”

Wendy has strongly denied all the cheating allegations surrounding her husband, though Daily Mail is sticking to its story as an insider added to the outlet that Kevin has supposedly been feeling pressured to leave Wendy for his supposed other woman.

“[The mistress] has put a lot of pressure on him to leave Wendy and he has made certain promises,” they claimed.

The latest allegations come shortly after Williams shockingly fainted on the Halloween special episode of The Wendy Williams Show on October 31 as cameras rolled.

Though the host claimed her collapse was because she was dehydrated and overheated in her costume while she was dressed as the Statue of Liberty, sources alleged to Entertainment Tonight last month that Williams’ staff supposedly think the stress of the affair allegations has had a detrimental effect on her health over the past few weeks.

An insider also alleged that those around the star believe she may be “in denial” regarding the cheating rumors swirling around her husband.

“People are extremely concerned about it and worried she is going to completely lose it because this is so catastrophic for her,” a Wendy source said. “Staff on the show are particularly concerned about the stress of it on her.”

But despite all the allegations, Wendy strongly denied the cheating reports on her daily talk show in September and made it very clear that she was standing by her man after Daily Mail claimed that he’d been leading a “double life” with another woman. The site even alleged that Kevin had been living with her part-time a few miles away from his and Williams’ family home, which they share with their son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Hitting back at the rumors shortly after the bombshell report was posted, Wendy flashed her wedding ring to the cameras on her talk show and told her audience that “all is well in Huntersville” as she noted that she was standing by her man.

A rep for the star also denied the cheating and affair allegations in a statement to E! News.

“One plus one does not equal there,” Wendy Williams’ representative said at the time in regards to the cheating allegations. “This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.”

