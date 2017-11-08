Justin Bieber To Add To Tattoo Collection With Selena Gomez-Inspired Artwork?

Justin Bieber is reportedly so inspired by his love for Selena Gomez that he’s planning to get a new tattoo in honor of the singer.

Weeks into their reconciliation, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez continue to be spotted with one another around Los Angeles and according to a new report, the 23-year-old “Where Are U Now?” singer will soon be heading to a tattoo shop to expand on his Selena Gomez-inspired artwork.

“Justin is planning on upgrading his Selena tattoo game,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life on November 8.

As the insider explained, Justin Bieber already has one tattoo to memorialize the love he has for Selena Gomez, which he got years ago, and now, he wants to add another piece to symbolize his renewed commitment to her. In addition, the source went on, Selena Gomez is considering getting something with Justin Bieber if they are able to find something “sweet and delicate” to match.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were seen back together for the first time in October and right away, fans wondered if Gomez had split from Abel Tesfay, aka The Weeknd. However, the breakup between Gomez and Tesfaye wasn’t confirmed until over a week later.

Following news of Selena Gomez’s split from Abel Tesfaye, her relationship with Justin Bieber seemed to heat up and eventually, a romance was reported. Since then, the on-again, off-again pair has attended several church services with one another and enjoyed a number of meals and bike rides throughout Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a rocky 2016. As fans will recall, the couple reunited early in the year at one of his concerts in Los Angeles but months later, after Bieber posted an image of himself and Sofia Richie on Instagram, they were involved in a very public spat.

During their Instagram feud, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber took several shots at one another in regard to their past and Gomez accused Bieber of cheating on her many times throughout their years-long relationship. In response, Bieber told his fans and followers that his ex-girlfriend was using him for publicity.

