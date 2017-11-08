Kate Middleton Reportedly Insisting Prince Harry Wait To Propose To Meghan Markle Until After The Baby?

Royal watchers are anxiously waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to announce their engagement, with some speculating that it could come before Christmas. But, now a source at the Daily Beast says that it won’t happen until after Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome their third child in the spring. Is Middleton insisting that Harry wait to pop the question until after she gives birth?

The Daily Beast source, who claims to have “excellent contacts in the palace,” says that Markle will be moving to London as soon as she wraps filming on Suits later this month, but she and the Prince are in no hurry to get married. In fact, it could be up to a year before they announce an engagement.

The couple will at least wait until the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their third baby in April, but there is no evidence that Kate Middleton is forcing them to delay a walk down the aisle.

According to the Daily Mail, multiple palace insiders and former staff have weighed in on when an engagement will happen. Darren McGrady, Princess Diana’s former chef, says the actress and the Prince will announce an engagement in December. He says they will wait until after the Queen and Prince Philip celebrate their platinum anniversary, then announce in December and marry next year.

But other sources claim that the couple will not disrupt any Christmas plans already put in place by the Queen.

Royal biographer Penny Juror says the longer we wait for an engagement, the less likely it is to happen at all. Since Meghan Markle is 36 and has a ticking biological clock, they need to get married sooner rather than later if they want to have children.

The engagement rumors hit a fever pitch after Markle told Vanity Fair that she and Harry were in love, and then the couple made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in September.

People Magazine reports that Harry had a crush on Markle two years before he met her. In a UK television special set to air later this week, royal expert Katie Nicholl says the Prince was out with friends having drinks, and they asked him who his ideal girl was, and he responded, “Meghan Markle from Suits.”

