Miranda Lambert Says She Still Gets Butterflies: Is It Because Of Blake Or Anderson?

Miranda Lambert may have experienced a heartbreaking divorce with Blake Shelton, but everything seems to be going great for her now – both in her love life and career. She is currently dating Anderson East and the two celebrated their second anniversary a few months ago. Her latest record The Weight of These Wings continues to bag numerous awards and she is currently nominated in five categories at the CMA Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year.

During an interview with Alecia Davis of Extra, Miranda revealed that she still gets butterflies. Does her ex-husband Blake still have that effect on her; or her new boyfriend Anderson make her feel that way? Both are wrong because Lambert claimed that she still gets butterflies and nervous when she gets nominated. The Pistol Annies member admitted that she still gets surprised each time she hears her name and to get that kind of validation is worth it since she has dedicated her life to country music.

When asked to pick one award, Miranda chose Album of the Year because the double record features her honest thoughts. She even describes it as a diary of her journey so to win that title she says would mean the world to her. Lambert had admitted in the past that some of her songs were inspired by her past relationships, which included her divorce from Shelton.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there,” she told Billboard. “There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will.”

The Weight of These Wings may include songs about her split from Blake Shelton, but Miranda Lambert confessed that she didn’t want a breakup album. Instead of writing a man-hating album, she decided to bare her soul. The songstress said that she won’t take pain for granted anymore because the things that happened in her life brought her to a deeper level with herself.

Miranda’s double record isn’t all about painful memories because it also includes songs about falling in love such as “Pushin’ Time,” which best describes her romance with Anderson. If getting nominated gives her butterflies in her stomach, her boyfriend seems to make her gush like a teenage girl.

While doing a quiz with Cosmopolitan, Lambert admitted that the last thing she searched on Google was East to show off his cute photos. She also revealed that the first person she calls when she is on a verge of a meltdown is her boyfriend. When described what love is to her, she says that it is big and worth it. It seems that Miranda is completely over Blake because all she can talk about now is her Bama boy.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]