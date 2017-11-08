Leah Messer Still Dating Guys Who Want A Booty Call? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Admits To Being Guilty

Leah Messer has revealed that she has no interest in dating these days, as she wants to take care of her daughters. Her girls are now in school and Leah has enrolled to get a degree in communication studies. It sounds like this Teen Mom 2 star has little time to date. When she wasn’t filming the show a few years ago, Leah was supposedly dating a man named T.R. Dues. And while fans were convinced that she was dating him, Messer recently revealed that fans had no idea what they were talking about. It’s possible that he was just a friend.

According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer is now speaking out about her dating life. As it turns out, she’s not in a relationship with anyone right now but her post reveals that she’s very guilty of picking the wrong guys. Of course, it doesn’t sound like she’s referring to her children’s fathers here but rather the guys who she has dated since then. This is something she doesn’t share on Teen Mom 2. In fact, Messer has been very private in regards to her dating life, telling viewers that she has no interest in a relationship. However, based on a recent post, this may not be the truth.

“When you finally meet a man who has goals, isn’t full of himself, asks u out at 12 pm, not 12 am & talks about his feelings,” the quote read, in the photo she shared on Instagram, to which she admitted, “I’m so d*mn guilty of this, anyone else? We still got to set the bar for what we want/makes us happy or we ain’t going to be happy.”

Her post also included hashtags about her waiting to find the right guy and her being alright with finding Mr. Right next time. With two failed marriages behind her, one can imagine Leah isn’t ready to rush into anything. But it is interesting that she admits that she’s guilty of always choosing the guy who asks her to hang out at midnight rather than doing the day. This usually indicates a booty call, although Leah doesn’t go into details about her own dating life. It is quite possible that she’s keeping a huge part of her life secret from the Teen Mom 2 viewers.

