Russian Prodigy Who Claims He Lived On Mars Before Being Reborn On Earth Baffles Scientists [Video]

Experts are reportedly baffled by the testimony of Boriska Kipriyanovich, a Russian prodigy from the city of Volgograd, who claims that he had lived on a “war ravaged” planet Mars long ago before being reborn on Earth. Scientists are reportedly baffled by the 20-year-old’s detailed knowledge of space and conditions on other planets because there is nothing in his educational background and experience that explains his knowledge. Boriska has shown a deep knowledge of outer space since he was a child.

Boriska’s parents claim that their son was a prodigy who began speaking a few months after he was born. His doctors were astonished when he began reading and writing at the age of two. His mother, a medical doctor, claims that her son was a precocious baby who began holding up his head on his own when he was only a few weeks old. He showed extensive knowledge of different subjects, including space, at an early age. He talked about life on other planets, and spoke in detail about his life on planet Mars before he was reborn on Earth.

Boriska Kipriyanovich claims that in his previous life, he lived on Mars. The planet was ravaged by war and suffered a catastrophic nuclear strike. According to Boriska, Mars was populated in the distant past by a race of humanoid beings about seven-feet tall. The Martian giants still live underground where they survive by breathing carbon dioxide, according to Boriska.

Boriska claims that unlike humans, Martians are immortal. They stop aging when they are 35-years-old. They are also a very technologically advanced species. They have a highly advanced space technology and are capable of deep space travel.

The Martian civilization has close links with the ancient Egyptian civilization, according to Boriska. He was a Martian pilot in his previous life and once visited Earth in a Martian spaceship.

He also talks about a source of advanced knowledge that can transform human civilization. According to Boriska, the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt holds secret knowledge that can dramatically change life on Earth. He said that to access the secret knowledge researchers will have to unlock a secret door that is located behind the ear of the sphinx.

“Human life will change when the Sphinx is opened. It has an opening mechanism somewhere behind the ear; I do not remember exactly.”

