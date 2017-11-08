Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Will Appear On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Spinoff, ‘The Ex Files’

Jenelle Evans recently revealed she and husband David Eason were filming a new Teen Mom 2 spinoff, The Ex Files, and according to a new report, the mother of three will be joined by several of her former flames on the show.

On November 7, Radar Online shared a report about the upcoming series, revealing that all of Jenelle Evans’ exes will be featured on the show, including her former husband, Courtland Rogers, who she was married to from 2012 to 2014.

“From what I heard, no one had anything pretty to say about her,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

Jenelle Evans has already shared images from filming, which revealed that her husband David Eason will be seen on-camera, and Radar Online has confirmed that Nathan Griffith and Andrew Lewis, the fathers of her two oldest children, three-year-old Kaiser and eight-year-old Jace, filmed for the new series.

According to the source, Nathan Griffith was actually the nicest of the bunch and while he didn’t exactly have anything positive to say about Jenelle Evans and their relationship, he wasn’t as mean as the other men.

In a recent tweet, Courtland Rogers spoke out about his upcoming appearance on MTV, telling his fans and followers that it was going to be weird to see himself on television five years after his relationship with Jenelle Evans took place. As fans will recall, Rogers never filmed scenes for Teen Mom 2, despite his short-lived marriage to the mother of three.

Radar Online reached out to Gary Head and Kieffer Delp in reference to their potential roles on the show but did not hear back.

Jenelle Evans has been through a number of men since fans first met her on 16 & Pregnant but less than two months ago, she finally settled down with David Eason, the father of her youngest child, nine-month-old Ensley Jolie.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including her husband, their kids, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

No word yet on when The Ex Files will air on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]