Jenelle Evans Posts Photo Of David And Kaiser: Wants To Prove There’s No Abuse?

Jenelle Evans has been trying to prove to the world that her husband is a great guy. She keeps gushing about all of the wonderful things he does for her and their little family, but Teen Mom 2 viewers are not convinced. They believe that he’s manipulative, controlling, and possibly even abusive. Viewers believe this based on what they see on the show and her actions. After he started saying and doing controlling things, Jenelle started to pull away from the spotlight. She has already deleted Twitter and she will possibly walk off the reunion set when the episode airs next week. In the previews, David Eason tells her that he’s tired of Dr. Drew making her cry and he’s leaving.

According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans is possibly trying to prove that things are great in her life. Even though she has taken a step back when it comes to social media, she’s still sharing some photos from her life on Instagram. This week, Jenelle shared a photo of David taking care of Ensley and Kaiser. Even though people have claimed that Kaiser is scared of David, he’s seen cuddling up to him in this photo.

Goodnight ???? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Perhaps Jenelle Evans wants fans to know that Kaiser isn’t scared of David. On Teen Mom 2, David got angry with Kaiser during a photo shoot and grabbed him by the arm. Fans were shocked to see that he was so aggressive with the little boy and Nathan Griffith, Kaiser’s biological father, revealed that he was contemplating legal action after what he saw. Perhaps this is why Jenelle is threatening to quit Teen Mom 2 and removing herself from social media. She doesn’t want to give Nathan more ammunition that could help him in court. His mother has already filed for emergency custody, but it sounds like the whole thing is at a standstill.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans’ post? Do you think she’s trying to send a message to the Teen Mom 2 viewers about David and Kaiser? Do you think Kaiser is truly scared of David or do you think it was just one instance, where he was crying and Eason was frustrated?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]