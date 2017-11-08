Carrie Underwood Jokes About Her Awkward CMA Awards Wardrobe Malfunction

Carrie Underwood has become an old pro when it comes to a quick change after swapping outfits numerous times while co-hosting the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley over the past decade, but it turns out even she’s not immune to a wardrobe malfunction.

Ahead of the 51st Annual CMA Awards, set to air tonight (November 8) on ABC, Carrie spoke out about a pretty embarrassing mishap she had during last year’s show that, fortunately, the cameras weren’t around to capture.

Speaking to People this week, the “Dirty Laundry” singer revealed that while she and co-host Brad Paisley were rehearsing for the 50th anniversary show last year, she actually ended up running to the stage during a dress rehearsal with her dress completely open after busting a zipper during a super 40-second quick change backstage.

“That 40-second quick change we tried in rehearsal because it was such a fast change, and I run backstage and someone holds a sheet up and I busted a zipper in rehearsal,” Carrie recalled of her wardrobe malfunction and the “flimsy plastic zipper” that left her feeling pretty exposed.

But, being the pro she is, Carrie admitted that she continued on with her co-hosting duties with the mantra that the show must always go on.

“Everybody was worried I was not going to make it back out for the actual show and I was like, ‘It’s okay, we’ll fix the zipper,'” she said, revealing that the only thing keeping her dress on as she rushed back to the stage during the rehearsal was her hand.

“During the entire run-through I had to hold the back of my dress shut,” the star recalled.

While Underwood is no doubt crossing her fingers that there won’t be any repeat wardrobe malfunctions when she returns to the stage alongside Brad Paisley for their tenth year together on November 8, the American Idol winner admitted that the busted zipper certainly hasn’t dissuaded her from her signature costume changes.

Though Carrie was keen to keep her looks for the 2017 CMAs a secret, she gave People a behind the scenes look at her dressing room this week and teased that she’ll probably be changing at least 10 times throughout the night.

While showing off the rack of stunning gowns she gets to choose from for the big show, the outlet noted that Underwood is “getting ready to top her 10 outfit changes from last year’s show” this time around.

And it sounds like Carrie’s pretty excited to play dress up once again when she hits the stage once again with her fellow country superstar.

“Found some great looks for Wednesday night!” she teased ahead of the award ceremony, often dubbed country music’s biggest night.

But when Underwood and Paisley aren’t showing off their sharp looks on the CMAs stage, the two will be paying tribute to those who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in October.

Brad recently revealed that the 59 people who lost their lives during the horrific mass shooting on October 1 will be remembered during the award show.

He confirmed to Rolling Stone that the theme of the CMAs this year “is very much about unity and coming together as a format.”

The show will be packed full of big performances and appearances from big-time stars, including Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and even P!nk.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards are set to air live from Nashville tonight (November 8) on ABC.

