Fans are still shocked over the death of Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods, a tragedy that was made more depressing by the fact that her demise happened off-screen in the premiere of Season 8. Not surprisingly, people were unhappy with the way the CBS series had written off Danny Reagan’s wife. Interestingly, Amy Carlson has plenty to say about Linda’s disappearance from the show.

In the first episode of Blue Bloods Season 8, it was revealed that Linda Reagan had died in a helicopter crash while trying to save one of her patients. The scene appeared to be designed to confirm Linda’s fate as Amy Carlson left the series while trying to give Danny Reagan something to feel guilty about. Needless to say, Carlson is not happy with Linda’s accidental death and wishes CBS had given her character a more dignified exit.

Amy Carlson recently spoke to Deadline, where she revealed that she “feel badly that [Linda] dies the way she dies.” The actress confessed that she was not aware that Blue Bloods Season 8 would depict Linda’s death in that manner and that she “wouldn’t have done that” to the beloved character. Carlson may have believed that CBS has robbed fans of the opportunity to mourn Linda.

“I’m not sure how I would’ve chosen it but I just know that for the fans to have a way to grieve, to move through it, I think it would’ve been nice for them.”

It certainly sounds like Amy Carlson is upset with what happened in Blue Bloods Season 8, but the actress still feels strongly about the series she has worked on for several years. Carlson admitted that she is still in touch with Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the show. In fact, she watched the premiere of the current season and praised her former co-star on his performance as the distraught Danny.

So is there any chance that Amy Carlson will reprise her role as Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods Season 8? The actress stated that she was “not invited” to give the character a proper send-off in “Cutting Losses”. However, Carlson shared that she would “open to” coming back to give fans some closure.

Amy Carlson’s last appearance as Linda Reagan in the crime drama was in the seventh season finale “The Thin Blue Line.” In the meantime, Blue Bloods Season 8 airs every Friday nights on CBS.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]