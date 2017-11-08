Mariah Carey’s Security Guard Alleges Sexual Harassment

A former security guard to Mariah Carey has reportedly accused the singer of sexual harassment. Michael Anello, who owns the security company that provided Carey with security guard service until early this year, also alleges that the star constantly humiliated him by calling him a Nazi and skinhead. Anello, who worked for Mariah Carey from June 2015 to May 2017, also claims that Carey humiliated him by referring to him and his colleagues as white supremacists and members of the KKK, according to TMZ.

Anello claims that Carey harassed him sexually multiple times. According to Anello, Carey would sometimes deliberately engage in “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.” He claims that during a visit to Cabo San Lucas, Carey called him to her room and asked him to move her luggage. When he entered Carey’s room, the famous singer was dressed in a sheer see-through negligee that left nothing to the imagination. Anello claims that he felt uncomfortable and wanted to leave the room, but Carey insisted that he must stay and move her luggage. He said he moved the luggage and quickly left the room, taking care to avoid physical contact with her.

Anello’s lawyer has reportedly drafted a lawsuit which claims that Carey owes her former security guard a balance of $221,329.51. The lawsuit also claims that Carey owes Anello an additional $511,000.

Anello alleges that Mariah Carey did not like having white people around her. She preferred being surrounded by black people. He accuses Mariah of humiliating him and his colleagues by referring to them as white supremacists.

“[She] wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”

#New Who Is Michael Anello? Mariah Carey Accused of Sexual Harassment By Former Security Guard https://t.co/cIV5s2RISP — …david jones (@_dpaj) November 8, 2017

TMZ reports that it contacted Mariah Carey’s representatives on Monday. Carey’s representatives said they could not comment about Anello’s sexual harassment claims because they had no information about it. However, they told TMZ that they were in touch with Anello’s lawyers and were working to resolve the issue about payments Carey was allegedly owing her former security guard. Carey’s representatives said she was willing to settle some of the invoices, but according to TMZ, Anello was not satisfied with the amount that Carey’s representatives indicated she was willing to pay.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]