WWE Rumors: A Major Heel Turn Coming At The ‘Survivor Series’ 2017 Match, Could Even Change The Final Results

The Survivor Series 2017 is almost here, and events leading up to the PPV are turning interesting with each passing day. The pay-per-view which is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, will include the classic five-on-five elimination match between Raw and SmackDown Superstars. The blue brand has been comparatively more aggressive in the built-up with a Raw invasion to their credit.

SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon has also been eager to prove that blue brand deserves more respect than Raw. Interestingly, there has been no response by the red brand even though Kurt Angle’s job has been put on the line by Stephanie McMahon. It is clearly evident that even WWE officials want to shock everyone at Survivor series.

As far as the team composition goes for the red team, Kurt Angle will be backed by Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, and Jason Jordan. Shane McMahon will be the captain for SmackDown with Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and one yet undecided wrestler representing the blue brand.

However, it appears that one unexpected heel turn in the team Raw could lead to their loss. WWE rumors indicate that Jason Jordan could be turning heel at Survivor Series. He was the last member to be added to the team Raw poised to take on team SmackDown. Kurt Angle mentioned that he wanted someone who could be trusted before delivering the news to Jordan.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Jason Jordan could turn heel at Survivor Series 2017, as reported by 411Mania. This could cost team RAW the match and Kurt Angle his job as per the stipulation. There could be a lot of uncertainty with regard to Angle coming back as General Manager due to such an outcome.

It is also rumored that creative plans for Jason Jordan included a heel turn with a revelation that he was never Kurt Angle’s son, but was working with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Jason Jordan heel turn makes sense as the experiment of illegitimate Kurt Angle son has failed terribly. Even though Jordan has good in-ring skills, the entire storyline was unconvincing for the WWE Universe.

The only possibility of any change in this plan is if Roman Reigns is added to team Raw which seems unlikely. Roman Reigns is rumored to join his brother in The Shield to take on the New Day who cost Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins their Tag Team Championship.

Do you think a Jason Jordan heel turn will be a good change? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]