‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland Chimes In On Those Taylor Swift Plastic Surgery Rumors

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is speaking out regarding swirling rumors suggesting Taylor Swift may have had plastic surgery. Just days after she posted a scathing rant denying that she’d gone under the knife, the actress is once again clapping back at all the rumors.

The drama first began after Life & Style magazine posted a link to a recent article that suggested Swift may have had a breast augmentation ahead of the big release of her new album Reputation, which is set to drop on November 10.

The outlet even spoke to a plastic surgeon regarding the recent rumors, who alleged that Taylor “has had some surgical help” to alter not only her breasts, but also her butt.

But while Taylor hasn’t publicly responded to the plastic surgery allegations, it looks like Sarah is doing all the talking for her.

Hyland posted a pretty scathing response to the tweet, which asked “did she or didn’t she” amid the plastic surgery allegations, and the accompanying offending article, in which she urged the magazine to “f***ing stop” with the rumors.

“CAN YOU F***ING STOP?!?!” the Modern Family star hit back on Twitter on November 6, quoting Life & Style’s original message in her tweet.

“Let’s empower women instead of judging their looks,” she continued. “There’s more to us than that. Guess you can’t teach stupid…”

Sarah’s clap back to the plastic surgery speculation sparked a wave of praise from her follow social media users, namely Taylor Swift fans, who thanked the star for speaking out and defending the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer in such a public way.

“Thank you for your service,” one Swift fan responded, while another Swiftie tweeted to the actress, “YOU GO SARAH!!”

“Whether she did or she didn’t it’s no one’s business but hers,” another fan then responded amid the plastic surgery speculation.

The actress’s tweet has received more than 19,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets since she posted it on November 6.

Sarah’s very candid response in regards to the rumors surrounding Swift right now came just days after she was forced to defend herself against the gossip magazine after Life & Style accused her of having plastic surgery to alter her appearance just last week.

Hyland posted a number of scathing tweets in response to the outlet’s report after they spoke to plastic surgeons who then speculated about the possible procedures she may have had done. Sarah then denied all the allegations and noted that her recent medical issues were to blame for her changing looks.

“THIS MAKES ME SO MAD to have [doctors] give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading,” the star tweeted in response to the speculation according to Entertainment Tonight, before she then told the gossip magazine to “f**k off.”

Just days before defending Taylor amid the allegations, Sarah then went on to explain that she had had “the worst medical year of my life” and had been taking medication that had slightly changed the appearance of her face.

“To create an entire article surrounding the question of if I’ve had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing,” Hyland then continued in response to the magazine. “MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication. Take your ‘journalism’ and use it for some good. FOR ONCE.”

