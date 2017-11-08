Kevin Spacey Cut From ‘Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special’ Two Years After Bringing Comedy Legend To Tears

Kevin Spacey won’t be a part of Carol Burnett’s 50th Anniversary Special, despite the fact that the actor already taped his segment for the star-studded tribute to the 84-year-old comedy legend. Amid allegations of sexual misconduct that date back more than 30 years, Spacey has been cut from CBS’ upcoming Carol Burnett special.

Kevin Spacey had already recorded a song-and-dance number with Burnett, Bernadette Peters, and Kristin Chenoweth last month but it won’t be included in the special, according to Deadline. The two-hour Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special is slated to include guests Jim Carrey, Stephen Colbert, Harry Connick Jr., Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Maya Rudolph, and Martin Short.

While there won’t be a Spacey-Burnett TV reunion anytime soon, Carol Burnett fans may recall the television legend’s poignant late-night show appearance with Kevin Spacey two years ago. In 2015, when Burnett unearthed a series of “lost episodes” of her long-running CBS sketch comedy show, she appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to promote the release of The Carol Burnett Show: The Lost Episodes. That’s when Spacey turned up to surprise Carol by doing an impression of one of her idols: The late Jimmy Stewart.

Kevin’s 2015 surprise to Carol was reminiscent of the way Jimmy Stewart surprised Burnett on the finale of The Carol Burnett Show in 1978. Kevin Spacey nailed his impression of the beloved film star as he recited a touching poem that praised Carol for her many contributions to the comedy world. Kevin’s portrayal of Jimmy Stewart left Carol Burnett in tears. You can see Kevin Spacey doing his Jimmy Stewart impression for Carol Burnett below.

CBS is the latest network to cut ties with Kevin Spacey. After actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of inappropriate behavior towards him when he was a 14-year-old child actor, Spacey used his awkward apology for the alleged incident as a way to segue to his own coming out. Netflix promptly halted production on Spacey’s hit series House of Cards and the actor’s film for the network, Gore, was also scrapped.

Meanwhile, Carol Burnett’s 50th anniversary show will go on. A CBS press release for Carol Burnett’s 50th Anniversary Special reveals the comedy queen will look back on her “favorite sketches, memorable wardrobe moments, and show bloopers” in the two-hour special.

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special will air Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

