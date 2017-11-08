Kim Kardashian Shares Her Secret To Plumper Lips — A $7 ‘Dragon’s Blood’

Kim Kardashian finally revealed her secret to plumper lips and it’s surprisingly bizarre. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is known for her enviable lips, recently shared her beauty regime, which includes a rare “dragon’s blood”

On Saturday, the 37-year-old mother-of-two took to Instagram and shared a short video clip of herself during one of her glam sessions. In the post, Kim showed off one of her beauty secrets, which she credited for her fuller lips.

While getting ready for her appearance at LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A., Kim was seen wearing a quirky-looking lip mask while laying on her bed. The beauty product promises to help wearers achieve smoother, younger-looking lips.

The hydrating masks, called Rodial Dragon’s Blood Lip Mask, retails for $7 a piece or $45 for a pack of 8. Apparently, Kim’s go-to beauty product for her lips is made of a bizarre dragon’s blood extract straight from the deepest part of the Amazonian rainforest.

The extract, which can be found in the sap from the Croton Lechleri tree, is also known as Sangre de Drago or Sangre de Grado. Interestingly, the dragon’s blood has been used by indigenous tribes a topical aid for various injuries.

Despite its name, it has been noted that the product doesn’t contain actual blood. Apparently, the sap has a red color, making it look like blood.

#Rodial #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

This is not the first time that Kim Kardashian shared her beauty regime on social media. Previously, the KKW Beauty owner opened up about her new healthy lifestyle, which resulted in her slimmer body.

Kim has been quite active in her own beauty products as well. Aside from her massively successful KKW Beauty makeup line, the reality star is set to launch three new perfumes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently teased her upcoming fragrances — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus, and Crystal Gardenia Oud. According to reports, the newest product will launch on November 5.

Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud available worldwide 11/15 kkwfragrance.com @kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Although no further details have been revealed about the product, Kim’s KKW Fragrance has shared a series of promotional videos and photos showcasing an array of glistening pink crystals.

Kim Kardashian also recently did a photoshoot for her new perfume line, which featured a variety of jewelry, such as crystal necklaces, cuff bracelets, and tons of earrings — all in line with her pinkish theme.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]