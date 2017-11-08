BTS To Appear On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Big Hit Entertainment Confirms News

BTS has been reported to make a guest appearance on the popular American TV show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Kpop boy group’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, affirmed the news on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The agency simply retweeted an article that says BTS is confirmed to be on the said talk show, thus it means the group is really going. Most probably, their guesting will take place sometime after they take part at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19. The Bangtan Boys will have their solo time on the stage of the prestigious music awards night as they were invited to perform.

According to Big Hit, the exact date of BTS’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show has yet to be decided. Fans should stay tuned as the agency will announce the filming date as soon as it is available.

Previously, the group’s fandom called the ARMY rejoiced after hearing that BTS has been invited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, another famous talk show in the U.S. Although it was said that the plan was not yet fully laid out, the program’s executive producer, Andy Lassner, stated that it is going to happen.

Apparently, the producer revealed the good news after replying to Filipino fan’s tweet that asks fellow ARMY about what they think of BTS’ rumored invitation to Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

It’s gonna happen — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 2, 2017

At any rate, Big Hit Entertainment shared that BTS has been receiving numerous offers to appear on TV programs overseas and The Ellen DeGeneres Show is just one of them. This just proved that the group was able to conquer the international music scene with their talent and charisma.

[기사] #방탄소년단, 美 유명 토크쇼 '지미 키멜 라이브' 출연 확정https://t.co/nkQT6fbSd9 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) November 8, 2017

In addition to BTS’ most recent accomplishments, the group also placed no. 1 on Billboard’s Social 50 and they remained on that spot until now. Clinching the first place marks the 47th time that a Kpop act made it to the top spot in the said music chart.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that BTS collaborated with Steve Aoki & Desiigner for the remix of “Mic Drop.” It was said that two days prior to BTS’ appearance at the American Music Awards, the Kpop boy group will unveil the special remix of the said “Love Yourself: Her” track.

