NYC Mayoral Election: Mayor Bill de Blasio Wins Re-Election

Bill De Blasio has been re-elected for a second term as New York City mayor defeating Republican candidate Malliotakis by receiving 66 percent of the vote to Malliotakis’ 28 percent. His re-election campaign focused on the continuation of his policies from his first term in office. One of de Blasio’s successful policies was the creation of universal Pre-kindergarten for four-year-olds in New York City.

Bill de Blasio’s contender Nicole Malliotakis is 36-year-old Republican state assemblywoman from Staten Island. Malliotakis promised to bring her experience in management of large-scale operations to running New York City if elected. Malliotakis Cited her management of large-scale operations in Staten Island after Hurricane Sandy as proof of her ability to manage a large City like New York. However, the majority of voters cast their votes for Bill de Blasio in support of the continuation of his policies. The mayor will continue in his efforts to provide affordable housing and keeping a low crime rate in New York City.

Bill de Blasio (56) is the 109th Mayor of New York City; he is the first Democrat since David Dinkins (1990-1993) to be elected mayor and the first to be re-elected since Ed Kock in 1985. The mayor-elect addressed his followers after the win.

New York City is the largest City in American with a population of 8.5 Million, almost 300 thousand full-time employees and a budget of $85 billion. New York City is dominated by Democrats but there was low voter turnout for the mayoral elections. However, de Blasio’ win was no surprise since opinions polls showed he was more popular than Nicole Malliotakis.

This is how New York City voted in the 2017 mayoral elections. Democrat – Bill de Blasio got 729,361 (66.5 percent), Republican – Nicole Malliotakis 303,742 (27.8 percent), Reform – Sal Albanese 22.891 (2.1 percent), Green – Akeem Browder 15,763 (1.4 percent) and others 23,989 (2.2 percent).

“Well, they were wrong,” the mayor said. “We proved that we could make our city safer. We proved that we could make our schools better. We proved that we could make our economy stronger. We did this together, and we took on some very powerful forces when we did it.”

[Featured Image by D Dipasupii/Getty Images]