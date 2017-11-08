John Cena Reveals The First Thing He Bought With His First WWE Paycheck

John Cena is one of the biggest and most popular WWE superstars in history. Cena signed with the WWE in 2001 and he went on to become a 16-time WWE World champion. With an estimated net worth of $55 million, Cena can afford anything he wants and it is interesting to know what he bought with his first ever WWE paycheck.

The 40-year-old WWE superstar started his career in 1999 with Ultimate Pro Wrestling based in California. It took only a year for Cena to get noticed by the WWE and he received a couple of tryouts to wrestle in dark matches. Cena lost his unofficial debut to Mikey Richardson, but he won his second tryout match against Aaron Aguilera.

The WWE signed Cena to a developmental deal and assigned him to Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2001. While at OVW, Cena was known as The Prototype and he trained alongside future WWE legends like Brock Lesnar, Dave Batista, and Randy Orton. Cena spent less than two years in OVW since he got called up to the main roster in 2002 wherein he answered the open challenge made by Kurt Angle.

Cena became the face of the WWE for the next decade and he won his 16th WWE World Championship earlier this year. After earning millions throughout his WWE tenure, Cena will earn more from his budding Hollywood career.

In the recent episode of Auto Geek in The Bella Twins YouTube channel (h/t GiveMeSport), Cena revealed the first thing he ever bought with his first WWE paycheck. The 16-time WWE World champion noted that he was only earning a little back then, but he was able to use his first WWE paycheck to buy a 1989 Jeep Wrangler.

Cena explained that he would never sell his 1989 Jeep Wrangler and he expressed his love for it. He even took the old vehicle for a ride in his Tampa Bay neighborhood. Cena added that he is going to show everyone his favorite car in the next episode of Auto Geek.

According to MensXP, Cena is a collector of cars and he has more than 20 in his collection. Some of the cars that Cena has in his garage include the 1966 Dodge Charger 426, 1969 AMC AMX, 1969 COPO Chevrolet Camaro, 1969 Dodge Daytona, 1970 Buick GSX, 1970 Plymouth Superbird, 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge, 1971 Ford Torino GT, 2006 Dodge Viper, 2006 Ford GT, 2007 Charger SRT-8 Super Bee, 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Limited Edition, and 2013 Custom Corvette CR InCENArator.

