The premiere of Vikings Season 5 is only a few weeks away and fans are already wondering what the History series will be like without Ragnar Lothbrok. However, there is little doubt that the fifth season will focus Ragnar’s four sons, especially Ivar the Boneless. So what will life be like for the crippled Lothbrok brother now that his father is gone and his beloved Floki planning to take a long trip away from home? Alex Høgh Andersen may have revealed that his character might end up having a complicated relationship with Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ Bishop Heahmund.

Ivar the Boneless certainly had a difficult life. Ragnar Lothbrok had initially rejected him because of his deformity. Ivar actually grew up without his father and was somehow raised by Floki at the request of Ivar’s mother Aslaug. Needless to say, the young Lothbrok is not very happy with his friend’s decision to sail away into unknown territories. However, it looks like Ivar will find a new character to look up to in Vikings Season 5.

Alex Høgh Andersen recently spoke to Bleeding Cool about how Ivar the Boneless will deal with his brother Sigurd Snake-In-The Eye’s death as well as Floki’s unexpected departure in the upcoming season. The young actor losing Floki at his time of need is “really for the worst for Ivar” in Vikings Season 5. However, his friend’s absence will also change the youngest Lothbrok to be “more cold and determined and hard.”

Interestingly, Alex Høgh Andersen also revealed that Ivar will have a complicated relationship with Bishop Heahmund. According to Andersen, the character portrayed by Jonathan Rhys Meyers is set to be the “archenemy for Ivar.” However, Ivar and Heahmund will somehow respect each other because they are so much alike. Andersen promises that viewers will see the “mutual respect” between the two in Vikings Season 5.

There is little doubt that the fight between Ivar the Boneless and Bishop Heahmund will be one of the highlights this November. However, the huge civil war back home will feature all of Ragnar Lothbrok’s surviving sons as well as his ex-wife Lagertha. Who will rise and become the true ruler of Kattegat? Find out when Vikings Season 5 airs its two-hour premiere on November 29.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]