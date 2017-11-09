Top Cancer Doctors Link Alcohol To Cancer, Urging People To Drink Less Or Not To Start Drinking

Drinking alcohol may be somehow gratifying and entertaining, yet in one way or another may induce harm to the human’s body. This was confirmed by the top cancer doctors from the American Society of Clinical Oncology with their new findings.

The Cancer Prevention Committee of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has advised reducing the excessive exposure to alcohol to inhibit acquiring certain types of cancer. It aims to inform people the risks of alcohol abuse and specific types of cancer as stated in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The group stated evidence of associating drinking alcohol with cancer.

According to the group, light drinking could somewhat increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer and a type of esophageal cancer. Meanwhile, heavy drinkers could have a greater risk of developing mouth and throat cancer, cancer of the voice box, liver cancer, and the colorectal cancers.

Many experts have cited the risks of drinking alcohol and linking it to cancer. Meanwhile, this is the first time that ASCO made a confirmation of the cancer risks caused by drinking alcohol.

“The message is not, ‘Don’t drink.’ It’s, ‘If you want to reduce your cancer risk, drink less. And if you don’t drink, don’t start,'” said Dr. Noelle LoConte, the lead author of the ASCO statement and the associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Likewise, Dr. Clifford A. Hudis, the chief executive of ASCO, said that the more you drink, the higher the risk. He further said that it’s a pretty linear dose-response.

According to a report from the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund, one alcohol drink each day could increase the risk of breast cancer. The Centers for Disease Control stated that moderate drinkers who have one daily drink for women and two for men could almost double the risk of developing mouth and throat cancer. This could be more than double the risk of acquiring squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus.

Meanwhile, heavy drinkers who have eight or more drinks a week for women and 15 or more a week for men could have roughly five times the risk of developing mouth and throat cancers and squamous cell esophageal. The risk could also be doubled in having liver cancer and almost three times the risk of voice box and larynx cancers. For women, there will be increased risks for breast cancer and colorectal cancer, according to New York Post.

In the ASCO statement, the researchers examined the published studies and discovered that 5.5 percent of all new cancers and 5.8 percent of all cancer deaths all around the world could be credited with alcohol drinking.

[Featured Image by Ronstik/Thinkstock]