‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Teams Up With Anna, Jason Relieved, Franco Gets Closer To Patient 6

General Hospital spoilers reveal more people will be entangled in the upcoming episodes. Valentin has no choice but to work for Cassandra. This time, he wants to help out Anna. Meanwhile, Patient 6 believes the current Jason will not go down easily, and he is right. General Hospital spoilers reveal the current version of Jason will stop at nothing to prove he is telling the truth. It’s bound to be a chaotic week in Port Charles as the web of truth unravels.

Valentin Spies For Anna

General Hospital spoilers tease Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will approach Anna with a proposition. He will admit he is working for Cassandra, but he wants to team up with Anna to bring the woman down. Cassandra backed Valentin into a corner. Although Anna and Valentin have different motives, they are both after Cassandra.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Cassandra will stop at nothing to keep Valentin in the line. In fact, she already introduced herself to Nina and Charlotte. Since his family is already involved, Valentin wants to take care of Cassandra before it’s too late. Anna has an ax to grind against Cassandra. As a spy Valentin could be a valuable source of information. This new arrangement would be a win-win situation for both parties.

DNA Test Reveal

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks reveal Patient 6 is headed for a big disappointment. The DNA tests will reveal who Jason is, and based on the General Hospital spoilers the current Jason will prove his identity. This means Patient 6 is in for a crushing blow. The man has Jason’s memories, and he will feel confused why. However, once the DNA test results come out, he has no other choice but to accept the truth.

TOMORROW…the amazing @1SteveBurton and @lldubs take your questions live on Facebook!! It all starts at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT. You won't want to miss it!!!! #GH @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/RcoeUzkUtk — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) November 8, 2017

Since Dr. Klein is also in custody, he might be forced to reveal more details about the experiment. Patient 6 will find it easier to accept that he is not the man he thinks he is if he learns his memory has been tampered with. The big reveal involving the newcomer’s identity will also deliver a crushing blow for those who took his side without question. Sonny and Carly might feel betrayed but it remains to be seen if they continue to side with Patient 6 or make amends with the current Jason.

If the DNA test reveals Patient 6 is Andrew, he might have to rethink his future. It would be a sad affair to mourn the life he never had but the man needs some closure to move on.

Unlikely Comrade

November spoilers for General Hospital reveal Franco will console an adversary. Since Patient 6 will feel disappointed with the DNA test results, Franco might extend an Olive branch. Drew meant a lot to Franco, and he had been bothered with the thoughts of the child he grew up with for a long time. This could be an opportunity to make peace with his past. However, building a close relationship with Patient 6 could also complicate things for Franco. After all, he is not being entirely truthful.

Over the next weeks, Patient 6 will lose some credibility in his claim as the real Jason Morgan. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest this matter is far from over and more information might come to light.

