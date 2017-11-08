‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Photobombs ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Alum, See The Pic Here

The Walking Dead and Days Of Our Lives crossed paths. However, this isn’t about a crossover, but actors from two shows who ended up on the same airplane. While on a flight, Norman Reedus photobombed James Lastovic, the young man who used to portray Joey Johnson on DOOL.

On Instagram, James Lastovic posted the picture, announcing that the person behind him was Daryl. Pretty much everyone that commented knew who Daryl Dixon was. Norman Reedus plays the character on The Walking Dead, which is in Season 8 right now. The only person who didn’t seem to know (or was being sarcastic) was Lastovic’s mom. She also took the opportunity to let her son know how she felt about his hair.

“Who is Daryl? Get a da*ned haircut.”

Even though Norman Reedus is a fan-favorite on TWD, some people have always asked about his hair. It seems that James and Norman already have something in common.

Until recently, Lastovic played the son of Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) on Days Of Our Lives. His exit storyline on the show went into the history of him killing Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). After his parents urged him to keep it a secret, Joey finally couldn’t do it anymore. The guilt was too much and despite his mother’s protests, he confessed and went to prison.

Ever since James Lastovic left Days Of Our Lives, he has been missed. On his last air date, he posted a heartfelt message on social media. However, it seems that he is enjoying life and his exit storyline did give him an opening to return.

As for Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead actor is known for photobombing nearly everyone. He also has a tendency to lick people’s faces, give villains bunny ears, and is the “kid on set.” He is also a fan-favorite and every single season, someone starts a rumor of Daryl Dixon’s death. Each time, it causes panic and outrage among fans. So far, he is still alive and determined to get revenge on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

Ayyy it's Daryl.

What do you think of Norman Reedus photobombing James Lastovic’s photo? Are you amused how The Walking Dead star took the opportunity to pose for the DOOL alum’s photo?

