Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Not Planning To Elope Soon [Debunked]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have yet to announce their engagement, but that has not stopped the tabloids from fuelling marriage rumors about them. A tabloid recently claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were thinking of eloping rather than getting married in a big wedding. A fact-checking site has debunked this report, saying that it is fake news.

Earlier this week, Hollywood Life reported, citing a source close to the couple, that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were aware that their wedding would end up being a big deal, and because of that, they were considering eloping.

“They know that is going to be a big deal when they finally get themselves married. So much so that they are considering just eloping and then having a big party to celebrate with friends and family.”

The report also quoted the source as saying that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love for each other was not going to change if they did not walk down the aisle in a big wedding. Moreover, the two, who had been married before, “feel they don’t have to go all out and make a big deal out of it,” the source said.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were “definitely thinking about it [elopement] being one of their options since they’ll be getting married eventually, anyways,” the source added.

“Eloping to avoid a big wedding” seems like a wacky idea, and it does not suit a couple who are very open about their relationship. Gossip Cop has debunked the report, and rightly so. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s potential elopement report has been made up by the tabloid, the fact-checking site states. It also claims that the tabloid’s sources have been “invented” to give “false credence” to the articles.

It is not the first time that Gossip Cop has debunked a rumor published by Hollywood Life. Earlier this month, the tabloid claimed that Blake Shelton would not propose to Gwen Stefani this year because of his busy work schedule. The fact-checking site quoted the country singer’s rep. as saying that the report was not correct.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani confirmed they were dating in November 2015. The couple’s relationship has only grown stronger since then. Last month, Adam Levine, who is one of the judges on The Voice, said that the couple was so in love that it was “disgusting,” adding that the two found each other at “really interesting times in their lives. It’s really beautiful,” according to People.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old country singer recently said that his new song “Turnin’ Me On” was “specifically” written with Gwen Stefani in mind.

