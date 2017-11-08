Michelle Obama encouraged the world to “get moving” during her time in Washington, and she is reportedly walking the talk on the dance floor.

It’s been a year since Barack and Michelle Obama left the White House after two terms and the former first lady is making the best of her time as a private citizen. Michelle was seen partying recently at a nightclub frequented by Kim Kardashian and other Hollywood A-listers. Mrs. Obama was reportedly there to help celebrate a former staffer’s special day, the Washington Post wrote.

Michelle Obama was seen at Tao Asian Bistro last Friday with family members and friends there to help celebrate Valerie Jarrett’s birthday. Barack Obama’s former White House adviser recently turned 61 and rang in her milestone in Sin City.

Insiders said Michelle joined the birthday girl and others in the restaurant’s nightclub. Insiders in attendance said the lounge was festive and confetti covered the floors, people, and furniture. Valerie and her guests partied until 2 a.m. It’s unclear if Michelle Obama stayed for the duration.

The venue is often booked for album releases, after-parties, celebrity baby showers, birthdays, and other high-profile occasions. Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, was the guest of honor at the Vegas destination as part of her 30th birthday bash.

Although Michelle is no longer the country’s first lady, she and her husband have Secret Service details. And in keeping with the established security protocol, agents inspect venues and facilities ahead of any planned arrival, according to New York’s Page Six.

Valerie was not only the president’s adviser, but she is also a close friend of the Obamas. Today, Jarrett is an adviser for the Obama Foundation.

She was described as a “wonky famous person” in her political role. However, she appeared to be “finally” letting her hair down by partying the night away with guests.

Valerie’s 57th birthday celebration was not quite like Tao in Las Vegas. She celebrated in a rather muted fashion at a place in Washington, sans the bubbly and music pumping from speakers until the early morning hours. Barack and Michelle were among 55 others for the occasion.

Mrs. Obama is long gone from her role as FLOTUS, but she is still making waves in fashion. Today, she’s part of a raging debate about how her fashion measures up — or not — to the Melania Trump’s style choices.

Michelle and Melania are both fashion icons and are closely watched when they step out in public. Vogue recently declared Michelle Obama as the “best dressed first lady” in a magazine post. There was no mention of Melania’s name, but many took it as a swipe at the former model.

It’s unclear if Mr. Obama was among the guests at his former aide’s Vegas birthday party or if the occasion was reserved for ladies only.

