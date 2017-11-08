Are ‘Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon’ Stars Hyung Sik & Bo Young Dating? Actor’s Sweet Gesture Sparks Rumors

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon lead actor Park Hyung Sik just sparked the best K-drama rumor ever as fans are now speculating that he and co-star Park Bo Young may be taking their relationship to the next level.

Fans of Korean drama seem to be wishing things go from reel to real for their favorite K-drama love teams especially after Descendants of the Sunstars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, more popularly known as the “Song-Song” couple, tied the knot in October.

Now, it looks like avid K-drama viewers, particularly those who watched the fantasy-thriller drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, are shipping yet another onscreen couple to take their relationship in front of the camera to one in real life.

According to KDrama Buzz, the undeniable chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young have led many to wish that they have a real-life romance of their own. In fact, some of them have already dubbed the two as the “Park-Park” couple. Interestingly, the 25-year-old actor caused more buzz about it in a sweet gesture for his 27-year-old co-star.

Based on an article from Soompi, Park Hyung Sik showed his “ love and support ” for Park Bo Young’s upcoming film Your Marriage(working title) by sending a coffee truck to the set of her movie. However, what caught fans’ attention is the banner that came with it.

“I oppose your marriage. From Ahn Min Hyuk,” the banner read, a clear reference to his character in the show where he co-starred with Bo Young.

Aside from that, he also included a message from his real self.

“I am cheering on Your Marriage and actress Park Bo Young! Please enjoy!”

Pictures of Park Hyung Sik’s sweet gesture was also shared on social media by the official Instagram page of Churro King.

After the photos emerged, some fans have already jumped into a slurry of comments because they cannot contain their overwhelming emotions about it.

“When SongSong couple got married, I was happy. But if these two (ParkPark couple) will get married, I will be more happy,” one wrote on KDrama Buzz‘s article.

“Hopefully!!! You guys [have] a great chemistry [especially] at the kdrama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. Hopefully it will be real!! No scripts, no acting just pure love,” echoed another.

One even recalled how their characters — Ainsoft CEO Ahn Min Hyuk and Do Bong-soon the Strong Woman — came up with cute nicknames for each other when they became a couple: Min Min and Bong Bong.

Months before fans even started shipping the Park-Park couple, Park Hyung Sik admitted that he “really loved Park Bo Young,” based on a past report from Soompi.

“She’s that lovable. She really was Do Bong Soon and, because Park Bo Young truly was Do Bong Soon, I loved her. I wanted to love her more but [the drama] unfortunately ended.”

At the time, he also admitted that he doesn’t mince words when it comes to expressing his feelings.

“I try to express as much as I can. There’s actually no point in me trying to lie about anything because everyone can see exactly what I’m thinking through my facial expression. It’s ridiculous for me to even try.”

Could it be possible that the message that came in the form of a coffee truck is his confession of love for the actress?

