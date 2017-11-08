‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Does Aaron Regret Bringing Rick To Alexandria? Ross Marquand Responds

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers teased plenty of death. On the last episode, Aaron lost his partner, Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson). In a Q&A session posted on AMC’s official blog, Ross Marquand discussed his character. He was asked if Aaron regrets bringing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to Alexandria. Keep reading to find out the answer and what else the actor had to say.

The question was not just because of Eric’s death on TWD, but due to all of the problems Alexandria has faced since Rick’s arrival. The actor admitted that trouble seems to follow Rick Grimes. However, he doesn’t think that Aaron regrets it at all. After all, it was Aaron that tracked Rick, stalked him for several weeks, and then approached the group. Aaron got punched in the face upon introducing himself, but that still didn’t deter him. He knew Rick and his group would be an asset to the community.

Ross Marquand added that his character is really good at sensing the good in people. He was able to sense that not only in Rick, but the rest of the group as well. That is why he eventually approached them and convinced them to visit Alexandria. Even though a lot of bad things have happened since then, there are some positives, too. For one thing, Rick taught the community how to fight.

“The Alexandrians have learned how to fight and Rick has learned how to trust again and believe in a future. That’s what Alexandria promises — a return to normalcy and how things were before the apocalypse. I think it’s been a rewarding friendship and bond. A lot of terrible stuff has happened, but I think they would both agree that these are the sacrifices you have to make to maintain a sustainable community in the future.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers hinted that Eric could die, as the Inquisitr previously reported. In the comic books, Eric passes away and, eventually, Aaron and Jesus get involved. Some fans are predicting this same thing will happen on the television series. Of course, don’t expect him to get involved in another romance right away. He loved Eric and will be grieving. However, Ross Marquand indicated that Aaron would move on from the devastating loss.

Last Sunday, while still reacting to losing Eric, Aaron took baby Gracie. It isn’t known what the child’s fate will be. However, it was an emotional moment. Aaron and Gracie both lost loved ones that day. A little girl lost her father and Aaron lost the man that he loved. Perhaps the two can also heal together.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]