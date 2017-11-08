Brutal Attack At London’s Oxford Circus Tube Station Leaves Polish Man Gravely Wounded, Police Hunt 12 People

Police are on the lookout for 12 individuals they are seeking in connection with a brutal attack on a Polish man that took place in the morning of this past Sunday, November 5 at Oxford Circus tube station in London. The man, who is in critical condition but managed to survive, remains in hospital at this time recovering from a fractured skull.

According to The London Evening Standard, the unidentified victim was accompanied by another man when the group of 8 to 12 people launched the vicious assault, which was said to have been the result of an argument that had ensued between the two parties. Although there is not yet any word as to the nature of this dispute, it escalated to the point that the larger group launched an all-out assault on the man and his friend, ultimately causing so much damage that the Polish commuter left the scene with not only the aforementioned fractured skull but also bleeding of the brain. The other individual is said to be recovering at home, after receiving treatment in hospital for cuts to his head.

Get West London reveals that a statement was given by Gabriel Oresajo, a detective with the British Transport Police, in which he referred to the London underground attack as “unprovoked” and went on to convey his dismay that these assailants had gone out of their way to instill fear and panic on the public transport system. “Everyone has the right to travel on the rail network without fear of crime” he says, urging anyone who has any information on the attack to come forward in order to bring justice to those assaulted. CCTV images have since been released of the people wanted for questioning by police. Oxford Circus is one of London’s busiest underground stations, with the lines packed from morning until night. As such, law enforcement officials are hopeful that at least one person saw something which will prove helpful to their investigation.

We'd like to speak these people following an attack on two people at #OxfordCircus. Any info please call us. https://t.co/xn4Ivo3wT0 pic.twitter.com/jyZvXtqizj — BTP London (@BTPLondon) November 7, 2017

This is the second tube station attack to take place this week, reveals the BBC. A train driver who was on his way back to Stanmore via the Jubilee line was assaulted yesterday, November 6, by a group of vandals who kicked him and sprayed paint onto his person during the assault. As a result, there will reportedly be an increase in security at the hands of Aslef, the official train drivers union.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Images]