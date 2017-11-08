NBA Rumors: Knicks Waiving Ramon Sessions If They Fail To Find Suitable Deal For Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Rumors and speculations are swirling around the New York Knicks who are reportedly considering waiving Ramon Sessions if they fail to find a suitable trade deal for Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

After serving a 20-game suspension, Joakim Noah will finally return to action for the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the Knicks currently have 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster. If they want to play Noah, they will be needing to create a roster spot either by trading or waiving some of their players.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN, trading two players for one or a player for a draft pick would be the best option for the Knicks. Mindaugas Kuzminskas emerged as the likely trade candidate. The Knicks are currently finding a trade partner for the 28-year-old Lithuanian, but as of now, the interest level on him is unclear.

Kuzminskas hasn’t played a game in the 2017-18 NBA season and proved to be a liability on the defensive end of the floor. Per NBA.com, opponents shot 7.5 percent better when Kuzminskas defended them. If the Knicks fail to move him, they may consider other options – trade Joakim Noah or waive Ramon Sessions.

As Begley noted, trading Noah alone is highly unlikely. In the recent offseason, the Knicks tried to find interested teams for the former Defensive Player of the Year to address their frontcourt logjam. Unfortunately, his declining performance and expensive contract made it hard for the Knicks to move him.

Failing to trade Mindaugas Kuzminskas or Joakim Noah will force the Knicks to waive a player. According to Begley, Ramon Sessions is “a likely candidate to be waived.”

“If New York doesn’t find a deal it likes involving Kuzminskas, Ramon Sessions would seem to be a likely candidate to be waived. Sessions, whose contract is fully guaranteed for the veteran’s minimum, hasn’t played since he was replaced by Jack in the fourth game of the season.”

The Knicks signed Ramon Sessions to fill the hole left by Derrick Rose. The 31-year-old point guard started three out of the four games he played as a Knick. However, with the emergence of Jarrett Jack, Sessions found himself out of the Knicks’ rotation. In four games this season, he’s averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from the field.

[Featured Image by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images]