Joy-Anna Duggar Premarital Sex Rumors Resurface After ‘Counting On’ Star Showcase Big Baby Bump On Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar is facing yet another wave of controversy after the Counting Onstar posed with her massive baby bump posted on Instagram, fueling rumors suggesting that she and husband, Austin Forsyth, engaged in what is probably the biggest taboo for the strictly conservative Duggar family: premarital sex.
The rumor mill about the Counting On couple has already been churning since Day 1 of their courtship as they seemed to be less interested in following the extremely strict rules set by the Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In fact, the Hollywood Gossip once reported about how Joy-Anna appeared to be the first of the Duggar sisters to ignore such rules.
Earlier this year, Joy-Anna Duggar faced accusations that she and then-boyfriend Austin had already been engaging in premarital sex. Since then, the speculation– from their wedding to the announcement of her pregnancy– has always been there.
Now, it seemed like the rumors have been fueled once more after she was spotted in one of her friends’ Instagram posts, looking further along her pregnancy. According to Radar Online, the 20-year-old mom-to-be posed in a group photo with her husband over the weekend. The image was uploaded to one of their friends Instagram accounts.
In the image included in the Instagram slide show, Joy-Anna Duggar cradles her growing baby bump while husband Austin Forsyth remained closely behind her.
According to the outlet, the couple tied the knot in May. Given the benefit of the doubt about the premarital sex rumors, she should only be five months along with her pregnancy after she announced it in August.
Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place! Psalm 139:13-16 "For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them." This passage indicates that God Himself formed our physical features and that He did so with a wonderful plan for our lives. God knew us in the womb. #babyforsyth #alreadyinlovewithmybaby #blessedbeyondmeasure #Jesusanswersprayers
However, the photo from their friend’s Instagram post fueled the idea that she is further along her gestation. On top of that, Radar previously reported that her pregnancy announcement in August over Instagram revealed that she already knew the gender of her unborn child, only three months after they got hitched. Interestingly, the male pronoun in the caption was immediately changed into a gender-neutral one after fans took note of it in the comments. Also, their wedding was set for October before they changed it to an earlier date, sparking more rumors about the controversial Counting On Duggar couple.
With these minute details in mind, many believe that Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband did engage in premarital sex and had probably undergone a shotgun wedding to cover it up. Still, there is a chance that she may be having twins with the size of her belly which is why it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.
What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.
[Featured Image by TLC]