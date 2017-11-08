Joy-Anna Duggar Premarital Sex Rumors Resurface After ‘Counting On’ Star Showcase Big Baby Bump On Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar is facing yet another wave of controversy after the Counting Onstar posed with her massive baby bump posted on Instagram, fueling rumors suggesting that she and husband, Austin Forsyth, engaged in what is probably the biggest taboo for the strictly conservative Duggar family: premarital sex.

The rumor mill about the Counting On couple has already been churning since Day 1 of their courtship as they seemed to be less interested in following the extremely strict rules set by the Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In fact, the Hollywood Gossip once reported about how Joy-Anna appeared to be the first of the Duggar sisters to ignore such rules .

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna Duggar faced accusations that she and then-boyfriend Austin had already been engaging in premarital sex. Since then, the speculation– from their wedding to the announcement of her pregnancy– has always been there.

Now, it seemed like the rumors have been fueled once more after she was spotted in one of her friends’ Instagram posts, looking further along her pregnancy . According to Radar Online, the 20-year-old mom-to-be posed in a group photo with her husband over the weekend. The image was uploaded to one of their friends Instagram accounts.

In the image included in the Instagram slide show, Joy-Anna Duggar cradles her growing baby bump while husband Austin Forsyth remained closely behind her.

According to the outlet, the couple tied the knot in May. Given the benefit of the doubt about the premarital sex rumors, she should only be five months along with her pregnancy after she announced it in August.

However, the photo from their friend’s Instagram post fueled the idea that she is further along her gestation. On top of that, Radar previously reported that her pregnancy announcement in August over Instagram revealed that she already knew the gender of her unborn child, only three months after they got hitched. Interestingly, the male pronoun in the caption was immediately changed into a gender-neutral one after fans took note of it in the comments. Also, their wedding was set for October before they changed it to an earlier date, sparking more rumors about the controversial Counting On Duggar couple.

With these minute details in mind, many believe that Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband did engage in premarital sex and had probably undergone a shotgun wedding to cover it up. Still, there is a chance that she may be having twins with the size of her belly which is why it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by TLC]