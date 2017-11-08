Updated Aerial Views Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge At Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Millennium Falcon Ride

Toy Story Land may be opening first at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but there is a lot of work being done already on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and it is coming along nicely. Set to open in 2019, the version of the land in Disneyland is opening first with Walt Disney World’s opening after that, but no exact dates are yet known. Still, there is a lot to see and some new aerial photos have landed online to show guests just how things are progressing.

Making matters even more interesting is that the highly anticipated Millennium Falcon has experienced a lot of advancement in the past couple of months.

The 14-acre land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is really developing and guests visiting the park can see it starting to peek over the construction walls. Some of the entrances are going up and guests can’t fully make out all that will be there, but that’s where Twitter user @bioreconstruct comes to the rescue.

With some of the most intriguing pictures online, bioreconstruct has a lot of unique images from high above Hollywood Studios to show Galaxy’s Edge from above. The latest updates show the attractions are really moving ahead nicely and are quite huge.

At center, towers rising to support theming at the Millennium Falcon ride. pic.twitter.com/KCazwtCeXp — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 3, 2017

Aerial view of foundations inside the Millennium Falcon ride at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. pic.twitter.com/2FOh0drvSk — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 3, 2017

Aerial view of what may be the entrance to the Millennium Falcon ride in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. pic.twitter.com/1r7dEr2jNy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 3, 2017

In the center of the image is a look at the huge entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that will bring guests in from the Grand Avenue/Grand Park area.

At center, ready for the concrete pour for the roof of the tunnel between Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Grand Avenue. pic.twitter.com/7PIT5PpdVM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 3, 2017

This huge building shows the “Battle Escape” attraction that is being built in Galaxy’s Edge, and it’s hard to ignore how immense it is.

Battle Escape show building has an interesting second floor landing. pic.twitter.com/ArkOYWSHTN — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 3, 2017

Aerial view inside a portion of the Battle Escape attraction at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. pic.twitter.com/6En3ERvbiS — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 3, 2017

Near the back exit of MuppetVision 3D, there is a lot of work now visible up and over the construction walls. It’s going to be quite interesting to see the two lands meet and how they will be totally separated from the former Muppet’s Courtyard and Galaxy’s Edge.

Work in progress behind the fence near the exit of Muppet Vision 3D. Adjacent Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Battle Escape. pic.twitter.com/vw5mPhWYah — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 4, 2017

There are a lot of exciting projects currently taking place at Walt Disney World right now, and the company is really hoping to have the majority of them completed and open by the 50th anniversary in 2021. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will officially open sometime in 2019, but the exact date is not known and likely won’t be for quite some time still. For now, fans will have to deal with any updates seen before their eyes or from high in the sky with aerial images.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]