Scientology Allegedly Uses Fake Social Media Accounts To Slam Leah Remini’s Docuseries

Leah Remini has been exposing the ugly side of Scientology on her critical docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Since the truth about the cult-like religion is slowly unraveling, The King of Queens star revealed that the institution generated fake social media accounts to slam her Emmy-Award-winning show.

The 47-year-old actress used to support, defend, and promote Scientology, but she suddenly had a change of heart after realizing that the church that she believed in since she was 9 years old was nothing but an abusive organization. Leah Remini then started to talk against it and Scientology is not too pleased with what she is doing.

To combat all the pieces of information that were revealed on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series, the Scientologists Take Action Against Defamation, or STAND league, posts fake news about Leah Remini, the show, and her guests, using fake Twitter accounts with Photoshopped stock photos of models as profile pictures, according to Yahoo! News.

“Leah has 88 web domains registered against you. Mike Rinder [former highly-ranked Scientologist and Remini’s partner on the show] has 25,” one former Scientologist revealed. “I myself have ten. My wife has ten. Aaron has seven. And Ron Miscavige Sr. has 522. That’s David Miscavige’s father.”

David Miscavige is the leader of Scientology. He took over the controversial church after the death of L. Ron Hubbard in 1986.

Meanwhile, Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series strongly believe that Scientology should be stopped. They have repeatedly noted that members are being abused inside the cult-like religion and families are being torn apart. So as long as the controversial church is still functioning, the actress revealed that she is not going to stop exposing the truth until it will finally shut down for good.

Although there are a lot of full-fledged Scientology loyalists, there are also members who want to leave the organization. The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series was created to give a voice to victims of the church of Scientology despite public attempts to discredit them.

Scientology is challenging the credibility of Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series.

