‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Finale Recap – The Winners Crowned?

The final challenge on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight, as the winners of The Challenge Season 30 were crowned. It was an intense battle, but who won The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the finale results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, things kicked off with the losers of the purge battling for one of the final two spots in the final challenge. These battles weren’t even close, as Derrick and Camila easily won and moved on. That meant Hunter, Tony, Jenna, and Kailah were all eliminated. From there, TJ Lavin announced how the prize money would be split, as third place would each get $15,000, second place would each get $35,000, and the winning guy and winning girl would get $450,000 each. The final challenge began, as we wrap things up tonight.

The Final Challenge Continues

The players continued grabbing those rocks and bringing them down the hill. It was Jordan and Camila winning, Derrick and Cara Maria coming in second, and CT and Tori coming in third.

Bola and Shots

For the next round, the teams had to make a bola onto a pole. Every time they missed, they had to do a shot of fermented llama’s milk. The winners of the first round got to give one team another bola to get on a pole, which Jordan and Camila gave to CT and Tori.

Jordan and Camila kicked butt again, as they won this round. Despite CT and Tori having to get two bolas on the pole, they still beat Derrick and Cara Maria on this one.

Puzzle Time

For the next round, Jordan and Camila got to pick new partners. The challenge had them putting a puzzle together. Jordan picked Tori and Camila picked CT, which meant Derrick and Cara Maria were partners again on The Challenge XXX.

Get to a TV, because #TheChallengeXXX Final starts in 1 HOUR on @MTV! Who do you think will win!? ???? pic.twitter.com/4Z9AOQZlGV — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) November 8, 2017

After climbing hills and basically everyone being tired, they got to the puzzle. It was similar to sudoku and Derrick and Cara Maria got to it first, but Derrick was clueless with puzzles. CT and Camila finished first, followed by Jordan and Tori, and finally Cara Maria and Derrick.

Double Cross Time

The players on The Challenge Season 30 got a surprise, as there was a double cross. The players would draw and whoever got the double cross got to assign a five-minute penalty to someone of the same sex. Tori got the double cross by default and gave the penalty to Camila. CT drew the double cross and he gave the penalty to Jordan.

The Next Round

It was time for the contestants to start competing as individuals. They were climbing higher and higher, as the altitude was so high the players were struggling to breathe. They got to a certain point and had to tie into ropes and start climbing a rock wall. This was done in groups of three, as Jordan, Derrick, and Camila went first. Her rope got stuck and she started to freak out and cry her way through a panic attack.

Once everyone was up the mountain, they then headed out to pick up a puzzle piece. They had to run to another location and along the way, there were random totem poles. Once at the location, they had to put the blocks in the correct order of the totem poles along the course. The guys all got it right, as Derrick used Jordan’s puzzle as his guide. Camila got it wrong, so she had to go back to the first totem pole and start over. Camila is done last, but they all got it done.

The Smoke House

The first guy and first girl from the last round get to pick partners for this round, as Cara Maria picked CT and Jordan picked Tori. That left Derrick and Camila as partners. For this round, they had to go into a house full of smoke and try and figure out the word on the wall. If they get it right, time is stopped. If they get it wrong, they have to go back in the house before making another attempt. They all got it right on the first attempt, as Jordan and Tori kicked butt on this one.

Another Dirty Deed

The players made their way along the path and found a campfire and tent. They would be sleeping there for the night, but the winners of the previous round got to decide which two players would be sleeping on the ground and which four would be sleeping in beds. The winners were Tori and Jordan, so Jordan picked Derrick and Tori picked Camila.

"I know where i'm pooping tonight." This game is getting REALLY dirty now ???? #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/PVuZ9Hz2zo — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) November 8, 2017

Going Out With A Bang

They walked up to the next challenge and this one had them put on safety gear. They got on sleds and were pulled by a truck. The goal was to hold on as long as they could. If they fell off, they had to run the rest of the way.

Despite fire being shot at them, they all held on and made it to the end. Once done, they had to run to the flag to end the challenge.

Results

TJ Lavin had one more trick up his sleeve, as his final video message said the players would have to wait to see who won. The final results would be revealed at next week’s reunion special, so no results tonight.

What do you think of the results on The Challenge XXX tonight?

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]