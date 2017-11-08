‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tamara Braun Started Taping In Secret Role

General Hospital is getting another familiar face. A little over a week ago, it was announced that Tamara Braun would be returning to Port Charles. She played Carly Corinthos the last time she was seen onscreen and returned to the role for one episode during the 50th anniversary celebration. After she left, there was another actress between her and Laura Wright. Braun went on to hold roles on All My Children and Days of our Lives, but fans have always loved her as Carly.

As the Inquisitr reported at the end of October, Tamara Braun’s character isn’t being revealed. There are plenty of speculations about who she will play on General Hospital, but nothing has been confirmed. Braun could be Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) mom, the mysterious woman who is always missing. Some are hoping she is the biological mother of Nelle (Chloe Lanier), as the two look like they could be kin. At this point, Tamara Braun could be anyone, and General Hospital fans would accept her at face value.

Details of the General Hospital contract Tamara Braun is under have not been revealed either. It is unclear if she is hanging around for good, or if she is just passing through during sweeps. Her official first airdate is November 22, and she is rumored to be connected to the Jason storyline. With two Jasons (Billy Miller and Steve Burton) in Port Charles, there is going to be chaos. Braun worked with Burton when she was Carly Corinthos. Seeing the two of them back together again will be a blast from the past.

Back in the saddle. #generalhospital #gh #dejavu #letsdothis #werk #daytime #return #fun A post shared by Tamara Braun (@tamarabraun) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Earlier today, Tamara Braun shared an Instagram photo of her in front of the General Hospital set. It was similar to the one Steve Burton shared a few months back. She was announcing filming began today for her appearance on November 22. She confirmed that date once again on Twitter, but didn’t elaborate on her character. There is plenty to look forward to as the next three weeks fly by. Braun will be on the small screen before fans know it, and all of the twists and turns will become intense. Will she be connected to Steve Burton’s character? Will she act opposite Laura Wright? Whichever role is picked for Tamara Braun, General Hospital fans will stand behind her completely.

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]