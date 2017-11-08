Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Dating Again? ‘Fetish’ Singer Hopes Family Will Accept Ex

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were already moving on from their lives separately, until last month. The former lovebirds shocked the world when they were spotted hanging out together for the first time after their very public breakup. Now, a new report claims that the “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer is hoping that her family will “accept” her ex-boyfriend now that they have rekindled their friendship.

The whole world has witnessed the former Hollywood young power couple fall in love and break up numerous times. Just when people were convinced that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have finally split up for good, the duo sparked dating rumors once again.

Although earlier reports revealed that they are not officially a couple yet, the 25-year-old singer and Justin Bieber have been enjoying each other’s company and figuring things out if it’s worth another shot. In fact, a new report shared that Selena Gomez is planning to spend Thanksgiving with the “Love Yourself” chart-topper in her hometown.

However, this also means that Justin Bieber will be spending the holidays with Selena Gomez’s family as well. Since the “What Do You Mean” singer has a track record of hurting Selena, they might not give Justin the warm welcome that he hopes. But the 13 Reasons Why executive producer still remains optimistic.

“Selena is already planning the holidays in her home state of Texas with Justin and her family,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “She desperately wants him to repair damaged family relationships by showing everyone how much he has grown, changed, and matured.”

The source added that Selena Gomez is excited to show her family how much Justin Bieber has changed for the better. The Spring Breakers actress now described her ex as “a responsible, loving guy.”

Selena Gomez has previously opened up about her failed relationship with Justin Bieber. She shockingly revealed that she hit a rough patch after being heartbroken.

Although Selena Gomez admitted that she still cared for Justin Bieber as a human being, she just can’t handle any more drama in her life at the time.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have yet to address the status of their relationship.

[Featured Image by Carlo Allegri/AP Images]