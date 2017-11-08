Adam Levine Shares Baby Girl News With Ellen DeGeneres, Possible Names For The Singer’s Bundle Of Joy

Adam Levine revealed the gender of his baby with wife, Behati Prinsloo, on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Maroon 5 singer announced to Ellen and the whole world that he was expecting another beautiful baby girl.

According to Today, Ellen immediately volunteered to help Adam with his second baby girl’s name. Fans will recall that it was Ellen who suggested the name Dusty Rose for Levine and Prinsloo’s first child. The comedic TV host was eager to find a name for Levine’s second child as she felt it would be a “big story” if she did.

Most people are perplexed by the names celebrities choose for their children. Dusty Rose is no different. A lot of people on Twitter shared their thoughts on the name of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s first child when it was revealed. Some didn’t particularly take a liking to the name, while others felt like it was unique and fit Adam’s personality very well.

“Really Adam Levine named the baby girl, Dusty Rose. I feel bad for celebrity kids and stupid names,” tweeted Tara Broadway.

“Heard some bizarre celebrity baby names but Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine calling their child dusty is up there,” said Hannah Walker in a different tweet.

“I wish people would just back off. Let baby names be what they are: parents’ choice. Dusty Rose Levine is perfect!!” tweeted Khaki Parmentier.

“I think Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s baby is super rad as well!” agreed Edelweiss Montera on Twitter.

Ellen DeGeneres is good at coming up with baby names —just ask Adam Levine! https://t.co/YT6xKAUTiL pic.twitter.com/aViPNSDUmZ — E! News (@enews) November 3, 2016

Regardless of what some people on social media think about his eldest child’s name, The Voice coach welcomed the idea of Ellen naming his second child and even invited her to name the third. According to Us Weekly, Adam Levine and his Victoria Secret model wife want to have a big family. So, there is a good chance the Ellen will have to come up with more baby names for the Levine family in the future.

While he is open to Ellen’s suggestions, Levine will still be actively searching for baby girl names himself. He suggested that he and Ellen would collaborate on finding a name for his second child.

Given that his first child with Behati Prinsloo was named Dusty Rose, Levine and his wife might be considering more flower-themed names, like Lily, Daisy, or Violet. There are also plant-based names which aren’t flowers like Willow or Ivy. Then, there are also some more unique plant-based names like Juniper, Poppy, or Fleur—which literally means flower in French.

If the celebrity couple does try to mimic Dusty’s name with their second daughter, then another plant-themed name will most likely be their daughter’s second name. For the baby girl’s first name, Levine and Prinsloo might want another unique name, like Dusty.

Some possible names that Levine, Prinsloo, and DeGeneres might like are Ember, Hartley, Riley, and Ash. All these names are gender-neutral like Dusty. Plus, Ash and Ember have a similar vibe as the name of Levine’s eldest daughter.

Of course, this is all speculation. The Levine family might want to go a whole different direction with the name of their second child. So for now, fans will have to wait in anticipation until the next addition to the growing Levine brood is born.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]