WWE’s Bruce Prichard Slams Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs For Changing Name To ‘Brother Love’, Rapper Says He’s ‘ Joking’

Former WWE star Bruce Prichard is not happy about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ new moniker, which he claimed was originally his.

The rap mogul, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday, took to Twitter on Saturday and announced that he will change his name once again. Diddy shared a short video of himself declaring that he would like to go by the name “Love” or “Brother Love.”

In the clip, the music mogul reiterated that he “will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of his other monikers.”

“I’m just not who I am before, I’m something different. So my new name is ‘Love,’ a.k.a. ‘Brother Love.'”

Shortly after his post, Diddy was instantly hit with a slew of responses, particularly pointing out that the name was in fact, already taken by WWE veteran, Bruce Prichard.

Wrestling fans were quick to slam the rapper for his choice of name, adding that he has no originality. While some took the issue seriously, others opted to just make fun of it.

But perhaps the best reaction of all came from none other than Bruce Prichard himself. The 54-year-old wrestler, who made his WWE debut in June 1998, called out the singer and set the record the straight about the familiar moniker.

On Saturday, Prichard took to Twitter and proudly declared that he is the original “Brother Love” and will always be the only person who can rightfully carry that name.

“Yo. Find a new gimmick,” the wrestling star tweeted. “I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina.”

Interestingly, Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to backtrack after all the negative comments he got online. The rapper shared another clip on Twitter, claiming that he is not really changing his name.

Despite the serious look and tone of his previous video, Diddy reiterated that he was only “joking” when he said that he would like to be called “Love” or “Brother Love.” He also added that the overwhelming response from social media made him realize that he “cannot play around with the internet.”

In the end, Diddy clarified that the new moniker is just part of his many alter egos and that people can still address him by any of his older names. He even quipped that if someone wants to call him “Love,” they’re free to do so.

I see you can't play with the internet ????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Despite Diddy’s clarification, Bruce Prichard is not buying any of it. In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, the Texas native made his point clear that he is not happy about the rapper’s attempt to use his nickname.

In fact, he even went as far as challenging Diddy to a wrestling match.

“I would do anything to wrestle with Diddy — anytime, any place.”

When asked if he has any plans to copyright his “Brother Love” moniker, Bruce Prichard revealed that it was already in the works even before the issue came up. He also added that if Diddy continues to use the name, he might just file a complaint.

Watch Bruce Prichard’s interview about Diddy using his “Brother Love” nickname in the video below.

