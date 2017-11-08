On Roy Halladay’s Wife, Brandy, His Family, Net Worth, And Stats

The sad news of Roy Halladay’s death comes as a shock to many. He died on Tuesday following a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico. This is as confirmed by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. A former professional baseball player, he had a love for flying, a hobby that his wife, Brandy Halladay, was strongly against. This is according to a YouTube video of them together that has since been taken down, following the tragedy.

In a recent interview with Sea Plane Magazine, he talked about his long-time endeavor to become a pilot, saying it was something he had always wanted to do since he was a kid, but only got the opportunity after retiring from playing baseball. His body was found close to the plane.

His Wife

Roy Halladay and his wife Brandy Halladay have apparently known each other since they were kids. They grew up in the same town in Colorado but lost contact when her family moved away. At this time, he was in high school. But as fate would have it, her family moved back to Colorado in 1996, and the two were reunited. Just two years later, they decided to tie the knot. This is according to Player Wives. Together, they have two kids, Braden and Ryan.

His Net Worth And Stats

Roy Halladay has a net worth of about $70 million, according to Forbes estimates. Most of it can be attributed to his career as a professional baseball pitcher. Delving a bit into the details, he began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998 and was with them till 2009. In 2006, he got a $40 million contract extension that was subject to renewal in 2010. On his performance towards the end, he had a 24-inning scoreless streak and a 17–10 record at the end of the 2009 season.

This put him in the 18th all-time best position. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010 for Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Taylor, and Kyle Drabek. They gave him a contract extension worth $60 million with an additional $20 million option. That said, his overall Major League Baseball stats stand at 203 wins and 105 loses, with a run average of 3.38. His strikeouts are at 2,117.

[Featured Image by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images]