Watch Bucks Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Tuesday night, NBA fans can watch the Bucks vs. Cavs game live streaming online or on television through several sources. The two Eastern Conference teams will battle on the hardwood at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena with Milwaukee’s “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo on display against “King James.” While LeBron James and the Cavaliers have had some recent issues to begin their NBA season, can they grab this important win at home? Here’s the latest Bucks vs. Cavaliers game preview with the point spread, over/under, start time, channel and live streaming feed options.

On Tuesday morning, Odds Shark reported that both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling in their last five games. The Bucks have lost three-straight games heading into tonight’s road game against LeBron and the stumbling Cavaliers. Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak of their own last week but then lost by two points to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. That makes both teams a disappointing 1-4 over their last five games. Each of these teams was given high praise by a good number of analysts ahead of the NBA season as being amongst the upper half of playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight’s situation could bode well for the Bucks. Milwaukee is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games on the road after losing their most recent road game. Also, the Cavs are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games. Could that point to a huge victory by the Greek Freak and his crew? One of these two teams will get to bounce back from their recent loss or losses.

The cumulative odds listed through Odds Shark have the Cleveland Cavaliers as home favorites. They’re currently favored by 4.5 to 5 points on the point spread at various sportsbooks. For the moneyline, the Cavaliers have prices ranging from -193 to -210, while the visiting Bucks are +165 to +175 underdogs. For tonight’s over/under points total, bettors are looking at a consensus of 221.5 points as of this report. Milwaukee is averaging 103.9 points per game, while Cleveland is putting up 108.5 points on average.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. This NBA game will be presented exclusively on NBATV where available. In the Milwaukee viewing region, the game is available on Fox Sports Wisconsin (FSWIS), while it’s also available in the Cleveland viewing region on Fox Sports Ohio (FSO).

Live streaming is available to cable and satellite subscribers in the Fox Sports regions through the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. In addition, current Fubo.TV subscribers or anyone with SlingTV who has the Sports Extra add-on as part of their channel streaming package can see NBATV live streaming. Both of these services also offer free one-week trial offers at the Sling.com and Fubo.TV websites.

[Featured Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images]