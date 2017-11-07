Dragon Ball Super and its upcoming episodes guarantee another exciting series of events for the current arc, the Tournament of Power. As official spoilers of DBS Episode 115 through Episode 119 start circulating on the internet, one reveals Goku’s return to his Ultra Instinct form. Without further ado, here are the latest episode previews for Dragon Ball Super Episode 115 to Episode 119. Brace yourself as these new pieces of information will get you pumped.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 115, titled “Goku vs. Kafla! Super Saiyan Blue Beaten?!,” suggests the continuation of Kafla and Goku’s battle. To give you a short flashback of DBS Episode 114, Caulifla and Kale merged with the use of the Potara Earrings, calling themselves Kafla. On November 12, the two formidable warriors will commence their most awaited battle.

As per the spoilers, Kafla will be a tough opponent for the Saiyan. Though Goku slowly regains his strength, his Super Saiyan Blue transformation will hold no damage to Kafla. Knowing Goku’s capability to conquer adversities, his eyes start to shine silver. In a close inspection, the Saiyan unlocks once again his Ultra Instinct form.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 116, titled “The Comeback Omen! Ultra Instinct’s Great Explosion!!,” will see Goku’s return to his Ultra Instinct form. With his most prominent form, Goku releases an explosive amount of Ki. Like what we witness in his battle with Jiren, Goku unconsciously dodges and anticipates Kafla’s attacks and combos. This triggers Kafla to launch a powerful assault on the Saiyan. Yet, Goku successfully avoids the charge. He then throws a Kamehameha at point-blank range.

Unfortunately, summaries for the next three episodes of Dragon Ball Super are not yet available. As of today, the only information we have are titles of the episodes. Nonetheless, these give fans a glimpse of what to expect.

DBS ep.119's title, plus alternative preview summaries for eps.115 and 116: pic.twitter.com/5L3Xd5uDI9 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 7, 2017

Dragon Ball Super Episode 117, titled “Grand Love Showdown! Androids vs. Universe 2,” hints at the conclusion of Kafla and Goku’s battle. The episode jumps to another focused struggle between Androids and Universe 2.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 118, titled “Accelerating Drama: A Universe Disappears…!,” suggests that another universe gets erased. Meanwhile, Dragon Ball Super Episode 119, titled “A New Sacrifice from Universe 7! Universe 4 Gets Serious!!!,” details a possibility that one of Universe 7’s warrior will be eliminated in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super has remained unpredictable with its contents and twists up to this date. In the current state of the Tournament of Power, it is acceptable that no power is higher than the other. Although, there are significant separations between some of the characters, its evident that anyone can surpass their limits.

The upcoming episodes ring a bell to some Dragon Ball Super enthusiasts. In the context of Kafla and Goku’s battle, it’s a little unsettling that someone like Kafla could rekindle Goku’s Ultra Instinct.

While most of the fandom expects a Jiren Battle 2.0 to awaken Goku’s Ultra Instinct, the Kafla centric moment seems too unexpected. Nonetheless, the Dragon Ball Super franchise is indeed a show to be reckoned with.

[Featured Image by Brian Juarez | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY-SA 2.0]