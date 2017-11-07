Lydia McLaughlin Admits She Knew Peggy Sulahian Went Home Early From Iceland

Lydia McLaughlin had planned a wonderful trip to Iceland for the girls on The Real Housewives of Orange County and she was going because she was doing a feature for her magazine, Nobleman Magazine. While McLaughlin may have suspected that the trip would be dramatic, but she never thought that someone would leave before the trip was over. However, after the final night, Peggy Sulahian was angry with her co-stars. She claims she tried to explain the situation to her co-stars, but she ended up saying that Meghan King Edmonds was abandoning her baby and that Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd were laughing at her. Even Lydia was confused as to her story.

When Peggy Sulahian decided to leave the hotel in the middle of the night to fly home alone, Kelly Dodd reveals that she heard the commotion. However, it sounds like Lydia knew that Peggy was flying home early. According to a new report, Lydia McLaughlin reveals that she gave Sulahian a hug before she left the hotel. Maybe Peggy felt that she need to say something to Lydia about leaving, as she was the host of the party. One can imagine McLaughlin would have been upset if Peggy had left without telling her.

We are coming home from Iceland tonight on #RHOC ???? You won’t see the blue lagoon, but I️ went and it totally lived up to the hype ????????✨???? A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

“I thought it was big of Kelly to apologize right when Peggy walked in. However, Peggy wasn’t ready to forgive and forget, and that didn’t go over well. She ended up leaving that night and I gave her a hug as she left the hotel. I knew she just needed to go home to Diko and her family,” Lydia McLaughlin explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she knew that Peggy was leaving.

Based on Kelly’s comments, it sounds like Sulahian left the hotel in the middle of the night to get back to the city for an early fight back to the United States. Maybe Lydia didn’t understand why she was leaving, but she may have understood why she was so upset. The drama did play out on Monday’s episode of the show, but Peggy’s co-stars had troubles understanding why she was upset. However, she was certain in her case and she admits that she may have used the wrong words to communicate her thoughts. But the drama was enough for her to pack her bags and leave Iceland before the rest of the group.

What do you think of Lydia McLaughlin’s comments about Peggy’s decision to leave the drama? Are you surprised that she’s being a supportive friend through it all?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Island’s StyleWeekOC Presented By SIMPLY]