Jinger Duggar Bombarded With Birth Control Rumors On Wedding Anniversary, Husband Loves Pants On Wife

Jinger Duggar celebrated her first wedding anniversary this week. A lot has happened in the past year, but today, the 23-year-old decided to look back on that special day she shared with Jeremy Vuolo in November of 2016. Since she only got to wear her beautiful and extravagant wedding dress once, she put the spotlight on her dress on Instagram. However, fans were more interested in the rumors claiming she may be using birth control and that her husband has completely endorsed her wearing pants.

One of the many pictures that her husband uploaded on Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary featured Jinger Duggar wearing skinny jeans. The Duggar family does not encourage their girls wearing pants or shorts. While they often wear leggings, it is often worn as an underlayer for their dresses and skirts.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill wrote, according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

So Jinger insisting on wearing pants shows that she is willing to break her family rules and live her own life. Her rebellious attitude, shown through her wardrobe choices, combined with the fact that she is not yet pregnant, also made fans wonder if she is also using birth control.

“Stay on that birth control, girl,” one fan wrote. “[It is] better to be married and childless….unlike Joy-Anna, getting pregnant before marriage.”

“So glad you didn’t rush into having babies,” another one chimed in. “It gives you time to build a foundation with each other.”

Leading up to her first wedding anniversary, Jinger chose to post pictures of her wearing dresses and skirts, showing that she still values her feminine side.

But Jeremy insisted on posting a picture of her wearing pants. Some fans still reacted in a shocked manner, but most of them were very supportive of the 23-year-old Duggar.

“Love the jeans,” one fan wrote. “You look so cute! She is beautiful inside and out!”

“Jinger is the one Duggar that just might do things her own way,” another commented. “Pants & not pregnant!”

Jinger and Jeremy did not address the rumors that they are using birth control, natural or chemical. But they had been clear in the past that, unlike her sister Joy-Anna, they are in no hurry to have a baby.

“I think we’d love to start a family somewhere in that time period, in the next five years, and see what the Lord does,” Jinger said, according to Romper.

