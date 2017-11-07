‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Faces Pregnancy Rumors On Twitter

Kristen Doute of Bravo TV’s Vanderpump Rules was confronted by pregnancy rumors on Twitter earlier this week.

As she and her co-stars, including boyfriend Brian Carter, prepare for the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Doute is facing odd rumors in regard to a possible pregnancy, which she chose to shut down days ago on Twitter.

On November 5, a fan tweeted to Kristen Doute, asking if she was expecting her first child.

In response, she told the curious woman, “Pregnancy and wine don’t mix.”

Kristen Doute frequently shares photos and video of herself and her friends on her social media accounts, and in many of them, the reality star is seen drinking. In addition, Doute is also seen showcasing her thin frame. So, when it comes to rumors of a pregnancy, it is hard to say where the reports came from.

Kristen Doute began dating Brian Carter in 2015 after splitting from her Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy months prior. Then, in February of 2016, Doute confirmed to E! News that she and Carter were taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together. Around the same time, the couple welcomed an adorable Yorkshire terrier puppy named Gibson Nicks into their family.

A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Speaking to E! News last year, Kristen Doute made it clear that she had no doubts that Brian Carter was “The One” and said they had great communication skills. She also said that all of her friends have come to love Carter and support their relationship completely.

Throughout the past several months, Kristen Doute has faced ongoing rumors regarding a possible engagement to Brian Carter, but thus far, the couple has not confirmed that they are planning to wed. That said, they have been completely committed to one another since they began dating and will continue to chronicle their romance on Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Kristen Doute, Brian Carter, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere on December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]