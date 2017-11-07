‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Finale Clip Shows Camila Breaking Down On The Side Of A Mountain

The finale of The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty airs tonight, and veteran Camila Nakagawa seems to be on the verge of another breakdown. The MTV veteran is shown crying and screaming on the side of a mountain in an exclusive new clip.

Camila is known for her over-the-top antics during her many stints on The Challenge. Earlier this season, the veteran had a drunken breakdown where she made racially charged comments toward co-star Leroy Garrett. According to Thought Catalog, MTV edited out “the worst part” of her racial comments, which will come to light on the show’s upcoming reunion special.

After her rant, she was then tossed into two presidio challenges, where she came out on top, ultimately landing herself in the finale.

In the new clip, Camila arrives alongside Jordan Wiseley and Derrick Kosinski to be the first contestants to participate in a mountain climbing challenge. The boys take off, while Camila appears to get stuck on the side of the cliff. Her emotions began to take over, and she kept shouting that her rope was stuck, prohibiting her from moving.

It was only seconds before she began crying and continued to scream, while co-stars Cara Maria Sorbello, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Tori Deal looked on, unsure of what was happening. The clip shows no resolution to her problem and fades out with her crying.

Dirty 30 is Camila’s 10th challenge (excluding spin-off’s Spring Break Challenge and Champs vs. Pros), with the veteran appearing in four finals. The Camilanator won her third Challenge, Battle of the Exes, where she was paired with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The pair walked away with over $75,000 each.

Camila earned $7,500 after coming in third on Rivals II and $27,500 for finishing second on last season’s Invasion of the Champions. If she comes out on top in Dirty 30, she’ll earn the highest payout ever in Challenge history.

This season on The Challenge, the cast thought they were playing for their share of $350,000. In the last episode, host T.J. Lavin announced the contestants were actually competing for a million-dollar prize. The two winners (one guy, one girl) will each receive $450,000, with the second place pair earning $35,000 a piece, and the last place pair receiving $15,000.

To find out who wins The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty, tune into MTV tonight at 10 p.m. EST. Camila can also be seen in the next spin-off season of The Challenge, Champs vs. Stars, which debuts November 21.

