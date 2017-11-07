Is Amber Portwood Chronicling Her Pregnancy For A ‘Teen Mom OG’ Spinoff?

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are starting a family together and soon, fans will watch as her pregnancy plays out on Teen Mom OG.

Although Portwood is sure to showcase special pregnancy milestones on the ongoing MTV reality series, a new report has suggested that she and Glennon may also head in the direction of their own show.

“Amber is very interested in having cameras following her pregnancy journey and is very eager to have the entire birth filmed as well,” a source close to Amber Portwood told Hollywood Life on November 7.

According to the report, Amber Portwood wants to land her own series or embark on a special show that would be all about her and her growing family, which includes her 8-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley, and her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley. In fact, the longtime reality star is doing what she can to ensure that she and Andrew Glennon will soon begin filming their own series about her pregnancy.

“She is talking to her people about the possibility of making it happen,” the Hollywood Life insider continued.

The outlet went on to reveal that Amber Portwood had previously spoken of the possibility of starring on her own show during an interview back in April and, at the time, she said she had a lot of future plans “in progress.” She even said that fans would continue to see her on television even after Teen Mom OG comes to an end.

Amber Portwood began dating Andrew Glennon just months ago after splitting from former fiancé Matt Baier while filming the upcoming season of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. As fans may recall, Portwood confirmed her relationship on Instagram with a photo of Glennon before making her way to the red carpet with her new boyfriend at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles this past August.

At the time they met, Andrew Glennon was working on the set of the WEtv reality series as a lighting technician.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

