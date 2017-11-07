‘Stranger Things’ Fans Freak Out Over ‘Proof’ That Charlie Heaton And Natalia Dyer Are Dating In Real Life

Stranger Things fans are hoping for a real-life happily ever after. Less than two weeks after the second season of the Netflix sci-fi series solidified the end of one couple and the beginning of another, fans are flipping out over recent photos that have surfaced of Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer.

Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the Netflix hit, and Dyer, who plays teen queen Nancy Wheeler, were photographed holding hands and sharing earbuds while in Paris over the weekend. According to Teen Vogue, the Stranger Things stars have been rumored to be a thing since early this year, but they have kept their relationship as under the radar as possible and have not confirmed it. But Just Jared posted a ton of photos of Charlie and Natalia’s trip to Paris, and their relationship definitely appears to be more than the friend zone.

The new photos come just a few weeks after the Daily Mail posted photos of Charlie and Natalia holding hands while on a trip to New York. The couple also attended the SAG Awards together earlier this year and the Emmy Awards together in September, although those sightings weren’t as big of a surprise—and Joe Keery (who played Natalia’s first Stranger Things love, Steve) was also photographed with them at both events.

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer were seen holding hands while exploring Paris! See the photos: https://t.co/FehawO2lXq — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 6, 2017

Now, the new photos of the Stranger Things lovebirds have been nothing short of a shipper’s delight as even Heaton seemingly let the cat out of the bag by posting a photo of Natalia during their trip to Paris.

La vie en gris A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Fan reaction has been positive as fans freak out over the possibility of a real-life Jancy.

Just saw Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton walking around the Eiffel Tower, what a day — bev n bones (@WillSheSleeps) November 5, 2017

charlie heaton & natalia dyer together is everything — kenz (@muhkensay) November 7, 2017

knowing that natalia dyer and charlie heaton might be dating has made my day — eliza ✨ (@shawolflame) October 27, 2017

I’m not at all surprised Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton are actually together, they have great chemistry! #StrangerThings — Nick Vargas (@Nv2187) October 27, 2017

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating and IM LIVING. YES. #STRANGERTHINGS — becca boo???????? (@becca_maldona) October 10, 2017

But while they don’t seem to be hiding their romance, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton still have not officially confirmed any of the dating rumors. Dyer attempted to explain her relationship with Heaton to a TMZ reporter earlier this year, vaguely saying, “Whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that our cast just is cool with each other. I mean, I won’t speak for anybody else but it’s been, you know … We’re all one big family.”

For now, Natalia Dyer is more focused on her character’s onscreen romance, telling Newsweek there has been “overwhelming support” for Nancy and Jonathan since season one after they bonded over the disappearance of his brother.

SPOILER WARNING: Don’t read any further if you haven’t watched all of Stranger Things 2.

Natalia also talked about kissing Charlie Heaton on camera for Stranger Things 2, admitting it was far from romantic.

“There’s a bunch of people sitting around a monitor watching you make out,” the Stranger Things star said.

“Those scenes can be awkward, but for me it was fine. Charlie and I have worked together long enough. There was more tension from other people on set, if anything.”

Is this a hint that the Stranger Things stars have already had plenty of practice? Stay tuned.

Take a look at a scene with Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton in Stranger Things 2 below.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]