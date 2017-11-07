Devin Kelley’s Cell Phone Brand Kept Secret: FBI Fears Criminals Would Flock To Buy Phone After Discovery

The FBI has taken possession of Devin Kelley’s cell phone, and they are keeping the information about the make and model of that phone belonging to the Texas church shooter under wraps after what they’ve discovered. At a press conference on Tuesday morning, an FBI investigator refused to relinquish information on the brand name of the cell phone owned by Devin Kelley. If he did, the FBI feared criminals everywhere would run out and purchase one for themselves after the FBI shared with the crowd what they had just learned about the phone itself.

Nothing is known about the information the cell phone contains that belonged to the now-deceased Devin Kelley. Police are at a loss regarding any information he may have stored or that is logged on his phone. Investigators do not know what calls he made, and they cannot find any names he may have stored on this device.

There is only one reason for this and that is because the FBI can’t get into Kelley’s cell phone, they can’t get past the security on the device. The brand of the cell phone owned by Devin Kelley is so secure that the FBI techs cannot penetrate the security to get any information that they feel could be crucial in this investigation.

According to Fox News’ live coverage on Tuesday afternoon, that phone was shipped to Quantico with hopes that the top experts will be able to penetrate the elaborate security built into the cell phone. As of reports today, they are not having any luck. This is not a phone that law enforcement officials want criminals to go out and buy because it is so hard to break the codes and get past security on the phone. This isn’t a special phone — just one that is sold to people everywhere — but it is unbelievably secure.

According to CBS News, investigators obtained the phone via a search warrant. Once they found the cell phone, it was flown to FBI headquarters in Stafford County, Virginia. This was the information passed along by FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Combs at the Tuesday morning news conference. The phone has proven very frustrating so far to unlock for their tech staff. So far, the investigators have been unable to get into the phone, Combs conveyed to the reporters.

Combs also said, “With the advance of technology, and the phones, and the encryption, law enforcement at the state, local or federal level is increasingly unable to get into phones.”

This is when Combs told the audience at the conference that he won’t be releasing the brand name of that phone.

“I’m not going to say what kind of phone it is, I’m not going to tell every bad guy what phone to buy to harass our efforts to try to find justice here.”

This is not the first time the FBI has come across this problem. One of the killers in the San Bernardino, California, attacks had a cell phone they couldn’t crack. It took several months before the FBI experts finally unlocked the phone to gain access to the information contained within that device. Despite the trouble they are having getting into Devin Kelley’s phone, Combs vowed they would do it.

