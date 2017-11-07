Brandi Redmond Husband: Does He Support The Drama On ‘RHOD?’

Brandi Redmond seems to have found her voice this season on The Real Housewives of Dallas. When the season began, Redmond wasn’t speaking with Stephanie Hollman, as the two had fought when the show wasn’t filming. Instead, Redmond had started bonding with LeeAnne Locken. At the time, Brandi revealed she was skeptical about her friendship with Locken, but she was open to the idea that LeeAnne may have changed. But as the season came to an end, Redmond was so frustrated with Locken that she started yelling at LeeAnne.

According to a new Bravo report, Brandi Redmond is now speaking out about her support system. On the first season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi had some troubles with her husband, Bryan Redmond. However, it sounds like they are going strong this season, as they are trying for a third child. However, Brandi is a lot more outspoken this season compared to the last season. How does her husband feel about this? When Redmond appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week, she revealed exactly what her husband felt about her random outbursts and her fights with her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars.

Happy Birthday Bryan. We love you to pieces. See you soon. #takemetobrandiland #birthdayboy A post shared by Brandi Redmond (@brandiredmond) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

“Actually, my husband did appear on the show. And, you know, my husband’s very supportive, and we just left Miami celebrating his birthday,” Brandi Redmond revealed during her visit to Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo. “But yeah, he’s very supportive of me and loves me for who I am. So I’m sorry that you feel that way.”

It sounds like he supports whatever Brandi wants to do, including keeping LeeAnne at a distance. Perhaps Redmond has talked to her husband about what has happened, as she did point out that her children were scared of Locken. Brandi may have talked to her husband, who told her that it may be good to keep LeeAnne out of the home. Plus, given what Brandi went through during the first season, one can imagine she’s putting her marriage first so she doesn’t have to worry about losing her husband in the middle of the drama. It may help that she’s now back together with Stephanie Hollman, as they are best friends again.

What do you think about Brandi Redmond’s comments about her marriage? Are you surprised that her husband is supportive of her behavior on the show?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]