‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thanksgiving Preview Reveals Steffy Is Hiding A Secret From Liam

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will keep a massive scoop from her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). At first, B&B spoilers suggested that Steffy and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) would have guilt sex while Liam and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) were trapped in the rumble. Since that didn’t happen, viewers are confused on what kind of secret Steffy could be hiding. If she isn’t telling Liam the scoop, who else knows what’s bothering her?

On Tuesday’s (November 7) episode, Bill and Steffy rescued Sally and Liam from the Spectra rumble. They were both in pretty bad shape and needed to go to the hospital to get checked over by a doctor. However, while they were stuck under the collapsed building, Liam and Sally shared a kiss, and she told him that she loved him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam won’t be able to get Sally out of his mind.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam has been feeling responsible for some of Sally’s misfortune. His father tried to ruin her company and has made a few personal attacks on her. All Liam wanted to do was right a wrong. His kindness and generosity is something Sally cannot forget. She cannot get him out of her mind. It’s becoming evident that Liam feels the same way about her, too.

Steffy learns from Bill that her previous favor to him was all in vain. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/NnsAkCGzxv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/l6oGm5SSmH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 2, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful Thanksgiving previews tease that Steffy struggles with a secret over the holidays and wonders if she should tell her husband. It sounds like she could be pregnant, but why would that be a secret? Steffy and Liam have been trying to have a baby for quite some time. It has to be something more damaging.

B&B spoilers suggest that Bill and Steffy will have sex or come close to it in the weeks ahead. Maybe, Liam will start acting differently towards Steffy, and it will cause her to worry about her marriage. It seems likely that Bill and Steffy will worry about how close Liam and Sally are and hit the sheets to cope.

According to Soap Central, Steffy tries to hide her secret and puts on a great show for her family. What do you think Steffy is hiding?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

