Sean Astin Shares His Thoughts On Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Series Project

While Sean Astin has been getting plenty of attention for his current role on the second season of Stranger Things, it is actually the iconic role of Samwise Gamgee from The Lord of the Rings that many people really know him for. With Amazon announcing their plans to bring a series revolving around the Lord of the Rings to the small screen, many fans are curious as to what Astin thinks about this possibility.

According to a report from Cinema Blend, Sean Astin was asked about the upcoming television project and while he did not seem surprised by the news, he was intrigued instead. The actor said that as soon as he saw the news from Amazon, he “thought that was intriguing.” In fact, Astin said that for the past 15 years, since the original trilogy ended, he has been saying that “maybe like 12 years after Lord of the Rings came out, that it would get remade.”

Sean Astin continued by saying that people always tell him that there is no way that a remake will be done due to how classic and iconic the movies were. He has also been told that a remake would not happen because they would never be able to “top it.” However, Astin has always said that eventually the stories will end up being remade just because of how massive the source material is to begin with, plus the characters themselves are also very beloved.

Report: Amazon is working with Warner Bros. to make its own Lord of the Rings TV show https://t.co/OiAZNZGu99 pic.twitter.com/OPMBr4pweg — io9 (@io9) November 4, 2017

While there have not been many details shared about the future Amazon version of the Lord of the Rings for the small screen, this does not means that fans are not curious about Sean Astin’s potential involvement. When the actor was asked about the possibility of once more playing Samwise Gamgee, he shared that the thought had never even crossed his mind.

Not only did Sean Astin say that he is “carrying the Samwise banner for the Peter Jackson version of Lord of the Rings,” but he also made it clear that the possibility of being a part of the Amazon project never even occurred to him. Instead, when he heard the news his first thought was actually to wonder what it might be like “to see the next Sam there.” He also said that it is an intriguing idea and one that he is interested to learn more about because “the devil’s in the details,” and it is all about how they would do this and who they would bring in.

Although Amazon is staying quiet about the details surrounding their upcoming Lord of the Rings series, it seems that there is plenty of interest in seeing what direction they go in when it comes to exploring these characters further, including from Sean Astin. For now, fans will have to wait to see what happens and how Amazon will bring these characters to life in a new way for the small screen.

