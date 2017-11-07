A full year after the 2016 presidential election dramatically altered the United States political landscape by bringing Donald Trump to power, Election Day 2017 arrived Tuesday with results from key races — in particular the Virginia governor’s race — being seen by political experts as key indicators of how Trump and the Republican party that has now embraced him will perform in upcoming elections next year and in the 2020 White House race.

To watch a live online stream of 2017 Election Day results from Virginia, as well as from New York, New Jersey and other races across the country, use the videos embedded below on this page or the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first poll closings take place at 7 p.m. in Virginia, and election results or at least projections should become available shortly after that time, and will continue coming in throughout the evening of Tuesday, November 7.

The Virginia governor’s race, to replace outgoing Democratic governor of that state Terry McAuliffe, pits former Republican lobbyist Ed Gillespie, 56, against the state’s current Democratic lieutenant governor Ralph Northam — a U.S. Army veteran and doctor whose medical specialty is pediatric neurology.

But the race quickly became a referendum on Trump, as Gillespie — despite his status as the consummate Washington insider and “establishment” Republican who once chaired the Republican National Committee — embraced central elements of Trump’s agenda, accusing Northam in advertisements of supporting violent Mexican street gangs and other crimes by “illegal immigrants.”

Northam has held a clear but narrow polling lead throughout much of the campaign, and headed into election day with a 3.3 percentage point advantage in the RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls taken in the race.

Also on Tuesday, the New Jersey governor’s race, to replace outgoing Republican and vocal Trump supporter Chris Christie, is expected to hand the state back to Democrats, thanks to Christie’s astonishingly low approval rating — which hit a disastrous 15 percent in an October poll.

Christie’s lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, has tried to keep her distance from Trump and Christie. Nonetheless, Democrat Phil Murphy, who served as ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama, appears to be headed to an easy victory there.

To watch a live stream of election day results from Virginia, New Jersey and dozens more races across the United States, click on the below video courtesy of ABC News.

For more intensive coverage of the Virginia governor’s race, Richmond TV station WTVR is providing a live stream in the following video.

Finally, to get a conservative perspective on the 2017 Election Day results, watch coverage from Right Side Broadcasting, in that network’s live stream video, below.

For raw election results without commentary or video, The New York Times has provided a results page that will be updated live and may be accessed by clicking on this link.

For live online streaming and coverage of the 2017 “off year” election day results from Virginia and other races around the country — with no cable login credentials required — check out CBS News at this link, or ABC News Go by clicking on this link.

Live streaming feeds with commentary and immediate results from the three major cable news networks are also available online, although they mostly require cable or satellite provider online login credentials. Find the CNN feed at this link, MSNBC here at this link, and Fox News by clicking here to get results and coverage of Election Day 2017 via online live stream.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]